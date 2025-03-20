FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 [RSU 9] officials faced a full room of engaged residents on March 19 at Mt. Blue Campus for a special public Q&A session about the proposed purchase of the former Arthur D. Ingalls School. With the March 24 vote looming, the meeting served as an additional opportunity for residents to ask questions and share concerns after some felt last week’s public hearing on the Maine Connectivity Authority Grant proposal did not allow enough time for discussion.

Unlike a formal board of directors meeting, this session was structured as an open forum, allowing attendees to directly question district officials about the financial implications, long-term viability, and potential impact of acquiring the building. The proposal, if approved by voters, would use grant funding to transform the former Ingalls School into a Community Resource Hub and the new home for Franklin County Adult Education.

Voter control

Superintendent Christian Elkington opened the meeting by reiterating that the board’s approval of the grant proposal was not an overstep of voter authority.

“When the board approved it, it was with the understanding that the voters would have the final say on this,” Elkington said. “That is why it is very important for them to share their thoughts and their votes Monday at their town offices.”

Board member and moderator Rich Ruhlin framed the discussion as an opportunity for open and respectful dialogue.

“I believe that this organization of assembly is the greatest and purest form of democracy that we have left in our nation, the ability for you to stand up to speak publicly in the interests of our community and to be heard,” Ruhlin said. “Democracy is a messy thing. We can disagree, but hopefully, we won’t be disagreeable.”

Concerns addressed

One major focus of the discussion was whether leasing revenue from community organizations would be enough to sustain the Arthur D. Ingalls Center’s operational costs.

A resident from New Sharon asked about existing lease agreements, stating, “I have read that you can’t have signed leases before the purchase. Is that true?”

Elkington clarified that while RSU 9 had not signed any new leases, six leases were already in place with the building’s current owner and would transfer upon purchase.

“We don’t have signed paperwork, but it is understood those leases will transfer to new ownership,” said adult education director Mary Redmond-Luce.

Elkington also assured attendees that financial support was in place to help with initial costs.

“There is an agreement to help fund practically the entire first two years,” he said.

Wilton resident Heidi Underwood, who currently works in the building, spoke in favor of the location, citing accessibility and the need for a centralized space for community services.

“We thought location to transportation was really important,” Underwood said. “People can walk and take the Western Maine Transportation bus to get dropped off near enough to the location to be able to come for their appointments. The parking is super nice, our windows are well insulated. We would be happy to have other neighbors join us.”

Another resident from Farmington asked whether RSU 9 could sell the property if it later proved to be a financial burden.

Luce confirmed that while the building could be sold, federal grant restrictions would apply. “A percentage, depending on how long you have the building, would go directly back to the feds,” she said. “I don’t believe a big profit would happen, but certainly, it would not be a liability to the taxpayers.”

She clarified that after 2031, the district would have full control over the property.

Debate

Residents also questioned whether the project meets the grant’s eligibility criteria, particularly the requirement that it addresses a “critical need” caused or worsened by COVID-19.

“How does this building acquisition fix something caused by COVID-19,” one resident asked.

Elkington responded, “The whole purpose of the hub is to bring all those organizations to work together for families and students, which was an issue before COVID, during COVID and after COVID.”

Luce expanded on the role of workforce training. “I think we have a chunk of people that have chronic unemployment,” she said. “If you can bring them under one umbrella with multiple organizations that can help support them, they can finish their education. They can get workforce training, they can have the recovery center so their sobriety can be supported, they can get access to Western Maine Community Action, the WIC clinic. All under one umbrella to be a truly community resource hub.”

Wilton Select Board member Mike Wells raised concerns over inconsistencies in the application, specifically a statement that Franklin County lacked widespread internet access until 2023.

“How could that be considered a truth,” Wells asked.

Luce responded, “My understanding is that in Franklin County, a percentage in 2021 and 2022 didn’t have high-speed internet. Fidium came in and now 90% of the area has it.”

Concerns



Several town officials voiced skepticism about RSU 9 taking on a landlord role.

“I am concerned about the school district being a landlord,” said New Sharon Select Board member Bob Neal, a former RSU 9 school board chair.

Chesterville Select Board Chair Eric Hilton raised broader concerns about financial priorities.

“This is a big, serious project,” Hilton said. “In our little town of Chesterville, our Select Board had to reduce our budget because of the overall RSU 9 budget. This takes away from our ability to take care of our town roads and employees and puts added stress on our residents’ finances.”

Hilton also questioned whether the grant money was being used appropriately.

“This is old COVID-era money, and it is a misappropriation of what the grant is actually intended for,” he said. “All those grants, they still come from you,” he added, motioning to the audience.

Final thoughts

As the meeting concluded, the building’s current owner, Matthew Rodrigue, addressed concerns about lead, asbestos and mold.

“Asbestos was not used in 1903,” Rodrigue said. “There are floor tiles on the top floor that are nine inches by nine inches. Those have been covered. That’s a standard treatment if something may be asbestos. We didn’t test it. But to the extent that there is asbestos, it’s covered, it’s not exposed, it’s not flaking.”

“The building was built in 1903, every building before 1978 has lead paint,” Rodrigue said regarding concerns of lead paint. “The important thing is to make sure that it is encapsulated, and doesn’t create dust. The building has been entirely painted inside and out, with latex based paint. And so the lead paint has been covered. There’s no chipped paint there.”

Rodrigue also defended the building’s financial viability, stating that RSU 9 would not face immediate costs.

“This project will be in surplus for the first three years,” he said.

Ruhlin closed the meeting by thanking attendees for engaging in the discussion. “Your opinion matters, your voice should be heard,” he said.

With no further public meetings scheduled, the final decision now rests with voters March 24.

