FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange #12 will host a Spring Flea Market on Sunday, April 13, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. More than 15 vendors will offer antiques, collectibles, crafts and more. The grange ladies will offer refreshments and will be selling raffle tickets on several items including handmade quilts. There is no admission fee. Funds raised will go toward the upkeep of the building. The Farmington Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street in West Farmington. For more information, call Willow Embry, (802)779-5453.

EAST DIXFIELD — Mystic Valley Grange #313, located at 928 US Rt 2 will hold a rummage, craft and bake sale to benefit the grange on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothes, collectibles and vintage items can be found here as well as much more. Refreshments will be available and there will be music in the hall. Crafters may call Hazel Flagg, 645-2423. The grange hall is next to the East Dixfield Fire Station Rt. 17. Shoppers are welcome to stop any Friday when the Open Flag is out. We appreciate your support.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotarians proudly announce the return of the Price Is Right on Saturday, March 29, at Mt. Blue High School from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. This year’s theme is Happy Birthday as Farmington Rotary celebrates its 100th birthday. Come dressed in your finest birthday suit and you may win even more prizes. General admission is $10. Must be 18 to play. No additional purchase is necessary. Tickets are available from any Farmington Rotarian and at Wears & Wares on the Wilton Road in Farmington, Jack’s Trading Post in Fairbanks, Minikins in downtown Farmington, and Ron’s Market in Farmington.

JAY — March Meal Schedule: Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, Jay, is serving meals at 5 p.m., with options for dine-in or takeout. A $12 donation is appreciated. To reserve your meal by each Thursday, call 897-5112 and leave a message. Please call by Thursday to reserve your meal. March 28 – Oven baked chicken, rice, vegetables, and yellow cake with chocolate frosting.

FARMINGTON — Looking for a night off from cooking dinner? Want to help our local Animal Shelter? You are invited to a Spaghetti Dinner & Bake Sale on Saturday, April 5 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd in Farmington. The cost for spaghetti, meatballs, salad and a dinner roll is $8 for an individual or a max of $30 for families. This is being put on by Root & Bloom homeschool co-op, in conjunction with Farmington Baptist, and will benefit the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise is available to purchase. Great gifts for animal lovers can be found at https://fc-animal-shelter-maine.printify.me/products. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, and you can visit the lobby and kitten room and available adult cat room is open to the public during our normal business hours of noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange #12 has been busy this winter with various projects. On Wednesday, Workers, and Warmup (WWW), the grange ladies and assorted friends have been working on a very special crazy quilt which they will be raffling off during the next Farmington Fair. The WWWs meet every first and third Wednesdays of the month until May, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light refreshments and soup are provided, everyone is welcome to attend. People can bring their own projects to work on or just socialize, or join in. Another project members work on is making repairs to their plastic storm windows and are willing to help people repair their own.

Grange members are also working on plans to have a flea market in the spring, where tables will be offered to vendors to sell their wares. Although antique dealers are being targeted, some crafters may also be allowed. The grange ladies will also sell sandwiches and refreshments as well as raffle tickets on two handmade quilts. More information to come as plans develop. Funds raised will go to improvements and upkeep of the grange hall. For information related to these events, please call Bonnie Clark 207 778 1416. If anyone is interested in joining the grange, we would love to have you.

PHILLIPS — PACC, 21 Depot St. in Phillips, is hosting a Spring Bloom Art Show, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register early for your favorite spot. $10 for a table or space. Have pride in your local community show, tables provided, food available and handicap accessible. Arrangements can be made to set up the night before. For more information, contact Winona, 639-4296 and leave a message if she’s not home. She will return your call.

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In the month of April the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, 4/14, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, 4/23, from 2 to 4 p.m.. Enter the church building (at 235 Main Street) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

WILTON —The Lions Club of Wilton is excited to announce a $2000 matching grant for the month of March. For every dollar donated to the Wilton area food pantry, the lions will match the contribution dollar for dollars to $2000. Excuse me that means your $25.00 gift becomes 50 and $100 becomes 200 helping us to support a vital program that served 2458 people last year. This matching opportunity ends March 31st. So donate and don’t miss your chance to make twice the impact for Wilton. Together we can strengthen our community one donation at a time. Donations can be mailed too: they will in area food pantry, PO Box 106 Wilton ME 04249. Or donations can be dropped off in person during open hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to noon.

JAY—Are you a high school senior who will be graduating this year with plans to pursue higher education? OTIS Federal Credit Union will be awarding five $1,000 scholarships to 2025 graduates who are members of the Credit Union and who have been accepted to a post-secondary school. Please visit https://www.otisfcu.coop/resources/scholarships/ to learn more and to download the application today. The deadline to apply is April 25, 2025.

WILTON — The 2025 Wilton Scholarship Foundation applications for seniors and current college students are now available at the Wilton Town Office and online at the MBHS Counseling Office website (google mbrsd scholarships). The deadline for return is April 25. Late applications will receive partial awards. All eligible applicants will receive an award based on need and funds available. All current or former MBHS or Foster TEC graduates living in Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden or Weld when they graduated are eligible. For more information, contact Ken Sawyer at 645-3894 or Robin Bragg at 645-3213.

FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club (MBAGC) believes in cultivating the community as well as area gardens. That’s why two funding opportunities are offered to benefit Franklin County- an academic scholarship and a new community grant. Deadlines are looming so mark your calendars!

Academic Scholarship – MBAGC offers a scholarship to any matriculating high school student going on to pursue a degree or certificate in horticulture-related studies.The club currently offers a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior in Franklin County Maine who plan to study: horticulture, botany, forestry, agriculture, ecology, hydrology, ecological preservation, landscaping, masonry, natural resource management, and other garden related programs. Applications are due April 1, 2025 and the awardee will be announced by May 1, 2025.

Community Grant – MBAGC has established a Community Grant Program to support the gardening efforts of local businesses or non-profit organizations. This year, $500 is available by application for local businesses or organizations to beautify their business location or a community space. The grant is available to any business or non-profit organization doing business in Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Temple, Starks, Vienna, or Weld. Awards are at the discretion of the Community Grant Committee and may be awarded to one or more applicants. Applications are also due by April 1, 2025 and winner (s) will be announced by May 1, 2025. To learn more and to apply for either opportunity visit: www.mtbluegardenclub.org

