FAYETTE — The Fayette Select Board convened March 18 at Starling Hall, where Town Manager Mark Robinson provided updates on restoration efforts, grant funding opportunities and upcoming community events. Vice Chair Michael Carlson led the meeting in the absence of Chair Lacy Badeau.

Auction

Starling Hall’s Annual Online Auction, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, will begin and run until May 2 at 7 a.m. The auction features hundreds of donated items, including local artwork, beer and wine from regional breweries and vineyards, and Carrabassett Coffee.

“There will be items from $10 to hundreds [of dollars],” said George Boff. “A lot of interest in this. [It’s the] biggest fundraiser Friends of Starling Hall has all year.”

All proceeds from the auction will support the ongoing restoration of Starling Hall, the oldest known building in Maine constructed specifically as a grange hall. Originally built in 1878, it was officially dedicated March 8, 1879, and expanded to its current 32-by-65-foot size in 1891.

Robinson reported on a recent meeting at Starling Hall with representatives from the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, Maine Preservation, architects from Artifex, and Chase Morrill of Maine Cabin Masters.

Advertisement

“We all just discussed preliminary designs and the next steps,” Robinson said. “There are aspects to the exterior of the building that Maine Historic Preservation would like to see preserved. They would like to see us preserve as much of the exterior woodwork as possible, as opposed to total replacement.”

He added that an agreement on what should be replaced versus restored will be made after a site visit in early April. “Once we know what needs to get restored or refurbished, then Artifex will assist me in creating a bid specification that we will issue to certified contractors that deal with lead mitigation to remove the peeling paint on the clapboards that we are going to keep,” he said.

On potential funding sources, Robinson expressed concern about the availability of federal grants. “We surmised the idea of having a congressional direct spending program will likely cease to exist given all that has happened in the country under the current administration,” he said. “It is unfortunate because, of all the years, they are in the best position this year to be successful with that program.”

That leaves private fundraising and a new state grant for historic building preservation as the primary funding avenues. “It has been recommended to us that we should be a second-tier applicant because at that tier, the request can be up to $750,000,” Robinson said. “Of that, a 25% local match is required, and that has to be in the form of private funds.”

Because making Starling Hall fully accessible is one of the most expensive components of the renovation, Robinson emphasized the need for financial support. “The most costly aspect of making this building publicly accessible upstairs and downstairs is an elevated lift, an elevator,” he said. “That is a big cost.”

Robinson remained optimistic about securing funding through private donations. “I am happy to hear that we have that possibility to pursue that money,” he said. “We are still going to have to actively pursue and raise money privately. We have some very thoughtful and very giving and generous people that are coming to the table and are willing to make contributions and donate to the town. A lot of good things are happening. We are going to continue on.”

Advertisement

Carlson noted that the proposed elevator may require rebidding due to generator constraints. “The elevator that Artifex is proposing to install would be able to be serviced by the proposed generator,” he said. “It is not strong enough because the elevator would require, if I remember correctly, 38 kilowatts, and the generator is only 30 kilowatts.”

Community events



Auction participants can pick up their items Saturday, May 3, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. during Starling Hall’s Breakfast and Bake Sale.

Recreation

Robinson commended the Recreation Committee’s recent work and announced its next meeting March 26.

“We have had a great kickoff with the Recreation Committee,” he said. “A lot of good stuff is happening.”

He also highlighted efforts by the Fayette All-Age Friendly Committee and Fayette Uniting Neighbors to support aging-in-place initiatives. A Community Resource Fair will be held April 5 at Fayette Central School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Selectmen, take note of that day,” Robinson said. “The people would appreciate if you are around April 5 until 2 p.m. to say hi and check out the event. It will be something people worked hard to create to show residents resources they may need in the future as they get older and age in place.”

Copy the Story Link