STATE — The University of Maine College of Education and Human Development is accepting registrants for the 2025 UMaine Summer Educators Institute, which will be held June 25-27 on campus.

This year’s conference will feature experts from the college, as well as thought-leaders in the field of K-12 education from Maine and beyond, who will hold a series of workshops and talks around the theme “Learning Without Limits: Elevating Education Across Communities.” Attendees can choose from sessions in three strands: Cultivating Rural Teacher Leadership, Middle-Level Education, and Reaching All Learners. During the conference, the college’s Center for Applied Research on Education and Schools (CARES) will host a meeting of its Rural Teacher-Leader Support Network.

Alex Shevrin Venet, a Vermont-based educator, professional learning facilitator, and writer, is this year’s keynote speaker. Shevrin Venet is the author of two books, “Equity-Centered, Trauma-Informed Education” and “Becoming an Everyday Changemaker: Healing and Justice at School,” as well as numerous articles for publications like Edutopia and Mindshift. She is the founder of the website Unconditional Learning and co-founder of Nurturing the Nurturers, which helps support teacher well-being. She teaches graduate-level courses for educators at Vermont State University and Antioch University New England.

Educators who participate in the institute are eligible for 25 contact hours or 2.5 continuing education units (CEUs). The cost to attend the three-day conference is $595. Educators who register before May 1 will pay the early bird discount rate of $525. There’s also a group discount rate of $499 per person for three or more people from the same school, district, or other organization. Participants are also eligible for a discount rate at Hotel Ursa, located on campus.

More information, including a link to register, is available online.

