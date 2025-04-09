Emerson
BOSTON, MA — The following students are named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. To make the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Rachel Spear of Farmington. Spear is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2025. Ella Shaffer of Rangeley. Shaffer is majoring in Journalism and is a member of the Class of 2026.

