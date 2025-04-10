JAY — Four residents will vie for two three-year terms on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors at the annual town election April 29.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the town’s section of the Jay Community Building at 13 Community Drive.

Marie Beaulieu, Jodi Cordes, Tanya DeMillo and Christina “Tina” Riley are seeking to serve on the board, which also includes representatives from Livermore and Livermore Falls. All were asked the same questions by the Sun Journal. DeMillo declined the opportunity to participate.

What is the biggest challenge Spruce Mountain schools are facing ? Why?

Beaulieu: The biggest challenge (the district) will face is the ever-increasing school budget. I believe that the uncertainty of federal funding to programs currently helping schools and the dismantling of the (U.S. Department of Education) will also have an impact on maintaining a budget. The uncertainty of the effects of tariffs will have on repairs to schools, electronics, and supplies. The upcoming budgets are going to be hard for taxpayers on a budget and for our schools.

Cordes: One of the most significant challenges facing RSU 73 is the budget constraints that come from the economic realities of operating in a rural area and a small school system while operational costs, such as salaries, transportation, utilities and maintenance, continue to rise or remain fixed.

Advertisement

Riley: Finances. This year’s budget is a tough one. We have seen a lot of costs go up dramatically in recent years, and that has driven up the district’s costs. It is impossible to predict how the cuts currently being made at the federal level will impact the budget, but it is clear that we will feel it. On top of this, a recession is looming large right now, and that could be devastating.

How do you see the district moving forward on the challenge?

Cordes: To move forward, RSU73 will need to be innovative and strategic in how they manage resources and seek new opportunities for students while remaining cognizant of budget constraints for our town and the citizens.

Riley: Statewide, there will have to be deep changes to what we fund and how. Determining our priorities is going to require staying in step with changes in laws and rules at the federal and state levels, and responding to the needs of our students, our schools, and the district as a whole.

Because there is so much uncertainty, we have to figure it out as it unfolds, rather than being able to plan ahead. This is going to require cool heads, careful use of resources, and thoughtful planning. Shielding the students, staff, and taxpayers of the district from as much of the chaos as possible should be our top priority. Pulling together and finding the best path is only possible to the extent that we work together, which can be difficult in times of crisis. I have confidence in our leadership and I am grateful for the opportunity for us to work for the benefit of the RSU 73 community.

Beaulieu: I believe going forward the administration, teachers, and community will come together for the best interest of education.

Copy the Story Link