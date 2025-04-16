LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday night, April 1, revisited the sale of three properties that were tabled March 4 and provided a quitclaim deed for another.

On March 4, bids were to be opened on four properties. 95 Park St. was foreclosed on last year for unpaid sewer fees while properties at 100 Main St., the corner of Park St. and Leeds Rd., and 22 Gagnon St. have been owned by the town for years, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said at the Jan. 21 meeting when minimum bid prices were set.

The minimum bid amounts [to cover unpaid taxes or sewer fees, other expenses] were:

• Map 15, Lot 19 [95 Park St., 0.32 acres] $3,250.

• Map 20. Lot 18 [100 Main St., 0.18 acres] $25,600.

• Map 5, Lot 5 [corner of Park St. and Leeds Rd., 1 acre] $2,100.

• Map 20, Lot 30 [22 Gagnon St., 0.18 acres] $12,500.

On March 4 Castonguay said no bids had been received for 22 Gagnon and 100 Main streets. Those are nonconforming lots according to the new Development Standards Ordinance which states 10,000 square feet are needed to put a structure on a property, she noted. Potential bidders had asked if a tiny home could be put on those lots, Castonguay stated. She suggested more research was needed to determine if variances could be obtained and action on the two was tabled.

Three bids were received in March for the 95 Park St. property. Peggy Turner of Peru submitted a bid of $7,010, stated she planned to clean up the property and put a home on it. She noted she had experience managing and building homes, knows contractors. Other bids were for $2,000 [under the minimum bid requested with no intended use provided as requested] and $3,500.

Selectman Jim Long was not at the meeting. A decision was tabled after Selectman Bruce Peary said he would like to have the full board’s input.

In March, seven bids were received for the property at the corner of Park and Leeds streets. Charles Barker of Leeds submitted a bid of $25,500. Other bids ranged from $2,400 to $10,110. Selectman William Kenniston said Barker’s bid was well above the minimum bid of $2,100. Peary thought it would be okay to award the bid since it was so much higher. Kenniston said he would abstain from voting as he has ties with Barker. Selectmen Jeffrey Bryant, John Barbioni and Peary approved awarding the bid.

On April 1, 22 Gagnon and 100 Main streets were addressed again. Rick Haas, new code enforcement officer said, “If they are legally nonconforming lots of record and they’ve been built on in the past, they will continue that status. They can continue to be built on providing all the setbacks and everything else that’s necessary to build are met.”

Peary verified both lots had been built on previously.

Kenniston said the properties could be put out to bid again or ask Meservier and Associates to try to sell them.

Peary thought the people who had expressed interest previously should be given a chance to bid.

Selectmen voted to reopen bids, have them due May 5 and be opened at the May 6 meeting.

When asked if the minimum bid on those lots would change, Kenniston said with the nonconforming lot issue addressed those amounts would probably remain. There was no action to change them.

Peary said the appraised value of 95 Park Street was $9,000. An estimate given by a local person to clean the burned site was $12,000. He moved to accept the $7,010 bid from Turner which was unanimously approved by the board.

The Park St. property was among properties foreclosed on in December due to unpaid sewer fees. On Dec. 10, selectmen reviewed the list of 22 properties with 20 owners provided at their Dec. 3 meeting. No decisions were made but some suggestions for how to proceed were shared.

On Dec. 17, selectmen considered how to proceed with those properties. They voted to put some properties on the market, develop repayment plans for several, and tabled decisions on others.

The selectmen also voted to sign a quitclaim deed for the property at the corner of Park and Leeds street. Kenniston abstained due to his connections with new owner Charles Barker of Leeds.

