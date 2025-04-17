Sale

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church, 600 Main Street, will hold an Easter bake sale April 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pies, cakes, rolls, and more. Come early for the best selection. For more information, call 207-778-5927 or 207-645-2190.

