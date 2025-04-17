LIVERMORE FALLS — Rick Haas has been named the new code enforcement officer after a unanimous vote by selectmen.
Among the roles the code enforcement officer fills, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said, Hass will be a “licensed plumbing inspector, health officer, electrical inspector, E-911 addressing officer.” Haas added he will also be building inspector and oversee shoreland zoning.
“We are happy to have you aboard,” Chair William Kenniston said at a meeting earlier this month.
“I just want to thank the town for having me on, bringing the experience I have to help out the town,” Haas said. “To add to that alphabet soup title that I have, I grew up on a very large farm and I was a dairy goat farmer for a number of years.”
He noted he could speak to anybody who owns chickens, goats, cows, pigs, horses or other poultry. “That’s a conversation I can have with them intelligently,” he said.
Haas was a builder for 38 years. He said he worked for another town, is well versed with everything in his new “alphabet soup” title.
“I have some good knowledge and experience with them,” he said. “I don’t work with people through an iron fist model. It’s more voluntary compliance. It’s just a conversation and people will generally listen. You reach out to them through talk.”
“A lot of people just want to be heard,” Kenniston added. “That is very true. We are really excited to have you on. We look forward to working with you.”
In February selectmen voted to seek a fulltime code enforcement officer/planner. Previously a part time officer served the town but the position had been vacant since December 2024, Castonguay said then.
