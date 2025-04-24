WINSLOW — Scouting leaders from Kennebec, Lincoln, Knox, Franklin and Somerset Counties gathered to honor Yvette Bernier with the highest award a local Scouting district can bestow on a volunteer- the District Award of Merit- in recognition of her service as an Assistant Scoutmaster and volunteer role of nurse for many years both at Camp Bomazeen events, local camporees, and at the annual International Camporee held at Cobscook State Park. She has served as a leader in Winslow Troop 433 for fifteen years. Yvette and Chris are so connected to Scouting in this area that they were married in 2010 at Camp Bomazeen in Belgrade. “I am honored to present you with the District Award of Merit in recognition of all you have done for Scouting,” said Kennebec Valley Advancement and Recognition Chair Luann Chesley of Vassalboro. The event was held at the Park and Recreation building in Winslow on Saturday, March 22.

During the evening, other awards were presented to the Scouting leaders. Scott Bernier and Chuck Mahaleris, both of Augusta, were presented the 45 year and 50 year Veteran Scouting Service pins respectively. District Training Chair Walter Fails of New Sharon presented the Den Leader Training Award and Scouters Training Award Cub Level to Winslow’s Sabrina Garfield; the Scouters Training Award District Level to Christopher Santiago of Vassalboro; the Scouters Training Award Troop Level to Stacey Wells of Brooks and Shelley Connolly of Pittsfield; Connolly also earned the Scoutmasters Key. Connolly is Scoutmaster of Troop 428 and Cubmaster of Pack 428- both in Pittsfield. Shelley also earned the Unit Leader Award of Merit and Troop 428 was recognized with the National Outdoor Challenge Award. Service recognition certificates were presented to members of the District Committee and Commissioner staff for their efforts to improve and expand Scouting in the five counties that make up the Kennebec Valley Scouting District.

Pine Tree Council Scout Executive Gary Savignano was on hand to share the appreciation of the Scout council to the assembled volunteer leaders and thanked them for their steadfast commitment to the youth of Maine.

