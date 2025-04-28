FARMINGTON — A Jay man was indicted April 17 on charges connected to a shooting last fall at an apartment on Church Street in Jay.

Christian Meyers, 21, formerly of New York, was charged by a Franklin County grand jury with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, receiving stolen property and sexual abuse of a minor.

If convicted on each charge, penalties range from 364 days in jail up to to 30 years in prison.

Meyers has been held at the Franklin County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 cash bail since his arrest Oct. 29, 2024.

According to Jay Police Chief Joseph Sage’s affidavit filed in a Farmington court, on Oct. 29, 2024, a 28-year-old man residing in an apartment at 22 Church St. called police to report he had been shot.

When police arrived, he told them he had gone to the third-floor apartment at 25 Church St. to get money — over $300 and less than $400 — owed to him from the man who lived there. The victim said the man, who was later identified as Meyers, pulled a gun and threatened to shoot him. The victim was wrestling for the gun when Meyers pulled the trigger, shooting him in the leg near the groin area, the affidavit said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a Lewiston hospital for a single gunshot wound.

Defense attorney Maurice Porter told the court last year that Meyers told him he didn’t know the person who came to his apartment and that the man brought the gun with him.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located Meyers at an address on Bemis Street in Livermore Falls. He was in the company of a 14-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, who Meyers referred to as his girlfriend. Meyers had given the girl his backpack containing a loaded handgun and she took the items to her home, the affidavit said.

The gun was allegedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle in September 2024 on Maxwell Street in Wilton, police previously said.

Sage met with the girl and the girl’s father, and she provided Sage with the backpack and the gun she had hidden in the floorboards of her father’s room. The girl told Sage that Meyers told her the gun was in the backpack, and he had shot at someone after pulling the gun on the man, who grabbed the gun and started fighting with him.

The girl was brought to the Jay Police Department, where she provided a statement about the incident and admitted to being in a sexual relationship with Meyers. The girl also told Sage she was aware Meyers was 21 years old and Meyers knew she was 14 years old and that they had parental consent to be in a relationship, the affidavit said.

