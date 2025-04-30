JAY — Residents approve a $6.7 million municipal budget Tuesday and elected a selectperson and three school directors.

“Everything passed,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said of the budget for 2025-26.

All the articles passed by a wide margin, with many reflecting a more than 200-vote difference, according to results she read.

Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro was uncontested and reelected with 457 votes.

Former Regional School Unit 73 Director Shari Ouellette won a one-year term with 294 votes to Director Danielle Brotherton’s 237.

Tanya DeMillo and Director Christina Riley also won three-year terms on the school board in a contested race. DeMillo received 289 votes; Riley, 268; Marie Beaulieu, 157; and Jodi Cordes, 181.

Advertisement

North Jay Water District residents elected Scott White to another three-year term as a trustee with 38 votes. There were write-in votes for a trustee for a three-year position on the Jay Village Water District. Town Clerk Ronda Palmer will check with candidates to see who would like to serve.

The $6.7 million municipal budget is $607,542.36, or 9.88% more than the current one. It was estimated that voters will raise about $14,000 less for town services than last year.

A conservative revenue estimate is $3.5 million, which is $621,458, or 21.91% more than last year. It would mean voters would need to raise $3.3 million, or about $14,000 less than last year.

The municipal budget doesn’t include the town’s share of the RSU 73 budget or Franklin County’s tax assessment.

Voters approved a per diem firefighter to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will give the Fire Rescue Department two per diem firefighters on duty Monday through Friday and one during the weekend. The other firefighters are on-call, paid volunteers.

They also approved $25,000 in the town government budget line for contingency, including when someone new is hired that may take a family health insurance plan or someone unexpectedly retires, or there is unanticipated benefit increase.

Voters also passed the library budget that included an additional $25,000 to start a reserve account in case a 40-year-old boiler or the elevator breaks, among other aging equipment.

There is also a 5% to 7% increase factored into the budget to preserve fair bargaining practices with ongoing negotiations with three unions. The contracts expire June 30 and the final outcome is unknown.

Copy the Story Link