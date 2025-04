JAY — Residents approve a $6.7 million municipal budget Tuesday and elected a selectperson and three school directors.

“Everything passed,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said of the budget for 2025-26.

All the articles passed by a wide margin, with many reflecting a more than 200-vote difference, according to results she read.

Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro was uncontested and reelected with 457 votes.

Former Regional School Unit 73 Director Shari Ouellette won a one-year term with 294 votes to Director Danielle Brotherton’s 237.

Tanya DeMillo and Director Christina Riley also won three-year terms on the school board in a contested race. DeMillo received 289 votes; Riley, 268; Marie Beaulieu, 157; and Jodi Cordes, 181.

Advertisement

North Jay Water District residents elected Scott White to another three-year term as a trustee with 38 votes. There were write-in votes for a trustee for a three-year position on the Jay Village Water District. Town Clerk Ronda Palmer will check with candidates to see who would like to serve.

The $6.7 million municipal budget is $607,542.36, or 9.88% more than the current one. It was estimated that voters will raise about $14,000 less for town services than last year.

A conservative revenue estimate is $3.5 million, which is $621,458, or 21.91% more than last year. It would mean voters would need to raise $3.3 million, or about $14,000 less than last year.

The municipal budget doesn’t include the town’s share of the RSU 73 budget or Franklin County’s tax assessment.

Voters approved a per diem firefighter to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will give the Fire Rescue Department two per diem firefighters on duty Monday through Friday and one during the weekend. The other firefighters are on-call, paid volunteers.

They also approved $25,000 in the town government budget line for contingency, including when someone new is hired that may take a family health insurance plan or someone unexpectedly retires, or there is unanticipated benefit increase.

Voters also passed the library budget that included an additional $25,000 to start a reserve account in case a 40-year-old boiler or the elevator breaks, among other aging equipment.

There is also a 5% to 7% increase factored into the budget to preserve fair bargaining practices with ongoing negotiations with three unions. The contracts expire June 30 and the final outcome is unknown.