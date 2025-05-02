FARMINGTON — Justice Nancy Mills sentenced four Livermore Falls men Friday for invading the home of a 52-year-old disabled man in 2024, tying him up and robbing him of guns, coins and other items.

Jeromy Merchant, 44, his son, Xavior Merchant, 20, Joshua Soucy, 44, and Troy Hampton, 31, appeared in Franklin County Superior Court, months after pleading guilty to charges brought against them in the Feb. 7, 2024, home invasion.

“This was a violent crime,” state prosecutor James Andrews said. Merchant knew the victim, had been to his house before the robbery and knew he had received a Social Security settlement, Andrews said.

The four did not get the settlement money, but did take 16 guns, a collection of silver and gold coins, jars of marijuana, Indian artifacts and the victim’s phone, according to officials.

Mills ordered them to pay $17,831 in restitution.

The victim chose not to attend the sentencing.

According to a police affidavit, two men knocked on the front door of the man’s house on Morrison Hill Road about 11 p.m. and said they were out of gas. While the owner was talking with them, there was a knock at the back door and the two at the front door charged the homeowner, took the gun he was holding, tied him up, used the gun to choke him until he was unconscious and stole his phone.

Jeromy Merchant pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 10 years suspended. He received concurrent sentences of five years each for kidnapping and theft, for which he also pleaded guilty. He will serve four years of probation following his release.

Xavior Merchant was sentenced to 10 years for robbery, for which he will serve 2 1/2 years. A sentence for theft will run concurrent with the robbery sentence. He will serve four years of probation after his release.

Soucy was sentenced to 15 years for robbery with all but five suspended and five years concurrent for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, followed by four years of probation.

Hampton was sentenced to 15 years for robbery, with all but five suspended, and five years for theft, concurrent with the robbery sentence. He will serve four years of probation after his release.

The recurring theme in each of the cases was drug addiction, Lisa Whittier, defense attorney for Jeromy Merchant said.

Andrews said Jeromy Merchant was the leader of the premeditated robbery.

The victim was not in good health and was overwhelmed by and not able to defend himself against the four individuals. His hands were tied behind his back on the ground and had a gun pointed at his head. They manifested a “grave indifference to the value of his life,” Andrews said.

When the homeowner regained consciousness and the men had left, he untied himself and grabbed a hidden gun and walked to a neighbor’s home to call police, according to police.

When Farmington police arrived the man had blood on his face and ligature marks on his wrists, Andrews said last year.

All four apologized to the victim, who didn’t want to be at the sentencing, their families and the community.

Andrews said Jeromy Merchant had a long criminal history.

Merchant’s attorney, Lisa Whittier, said he knows he has a very bad drug addiction and also has mental health issues and needs to stay on his medicine. He wants to get his life together and be able to be successful, she said.

Justice Mills pointed out that Xavior Merchant practically raised himself and got into drugs and alcohol and had mental health issues at a very young age and didn’t have the role models he needed. She said he deserves a chance for rehabilitation. His attorney, Jason Ranger, said his client had a very traumatic childhood.

Xavior Merchant said he plans to take advantage of every program he can while in prison. There are people who want to be proud of him, he said.

“I want to be a good person,” Xavior Merchant said.

“Make them proud,” Mills said.

Merchant’s father wiped tears from his eyes as his son spoke to the court.

Justice Mills said Soucy, who had a business and a house, didn’t get into drugs until he was 42 and deserves a chance at rehabilitation. He has a supportive family, she said. He also has participated in several programs at the jail. His attorney, Matthew Morgan, said Soucy was very remorseful. He had a job, a house and a rental place before he became addicted to cocaine, he said.

Hampton took responsibility for his part in the robbery from the beginning, Mills said, and cooperated with police. He also deserved a chance at rehabilitation, she said.

While Jeromy Merchant was being sentenced, his son Sean Merchant cried and told him he loved him. Sean then uttered an expletive as he left the courtroom.

After the sentencings, Mills had the younger Merchant brought back in and told him his conduct was disgraceful.

She said the courtroom is probably the last place that requires people to behave and be respectful.

She had him apologize to everyone in the courtroom, which he did.

“Don’t do it again,” she said, because he could go to jail for it.

