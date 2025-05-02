To the Editor:

In many places, libraries are facing budget cuts, closures, or even attacks on the types of books they carry. Modern libraries offer free Wi-Fi, job hunting help, homework support, digital access, and safe spaces. They are a refuge and a place to “travel” and learn about the wider world.

With ongoing debates about book bans and censorship, I am standing up for all libraries, which means access to information, diverse voices, and the right to read freely.

Libraries host many varied events and opportunities for the community to meet and share ideas, creative endeavors, and connect community members who might not otherwise engage with one another. This brings people together and fosters a sense of community.

Libraries offer much to children by introducing them to the wider world in a safe and comfortable environment.

In these uncertain times and with the increase in divisiveness, it is more important than ever to keep these institutions alive and well in our communities.

Censorship serves no good purpose. Our nation has and should continue to embrace diversity so that we all may be educated in different and alternative narratives.

Claire Sessions

Andover

Copy the Story Link