FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is excited to bring Nevaeh, Family Dance Circus, back to the Farmington Fiddlehead Festival again this year on Saturday, May 3. Take part in a Hula-Hoop workshop by Nettie Gentempo, hula-hooper extraordinaire, at 1:15 pm in the tent area behind the UMF Student Center and see the Dance Circus perform in the UMF Amphitheatre at 2 p.m. Attendance for all is free! Contributions are welcome!

Founded in 2005 by sisters Nettie and Hannah Gentempo, this colorful company is known for its original and imaginative productions combining a blend of dance, circus, song, theatre, and handmade life-size puppets! What is so unique and special about the Nevaeh Dance Circus is its inclusive nature and wide spectrum of performers, from local aspiring youth to professional artists who have been featured on stages such as America’s Got Talent.

The Nevaeh Dance Circus is dedicated to bringing joy, entertainment, and creative community together! For more information, visit www.nevaehdancecircus.org

