To the Editor:

As an outdoor recreation enthusiast, I can’t thank Senator Collins enough for her dedication to conservation and outdoor recreation in Maine. Recently, Senator Collins championed the Outdoors for All Act, which ensures outdoor recreation opportunities for people across diverse geographic areas and who represent the full spectrum of income levels.

In 2020, she co-sponsored the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The LWCF has supported over 900 state and local parks across Maine, to the tune of $43,000,000.

If you’ve ever written a grant, you know it’s no easy feat. In 2025, the Simplifying Outdoor Access to Recreation Act was signed into law. What does that do? It simplifies and streamlines the process to obtain federal funding for these projects, saving both time and money. Who was a key co-sponsor? Senator Collins. The Wounded Veterans Recreation Act, the Coastal Fellowship Act, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, the list goes on and on.

If you’re conservation oriented, an outdoor person, or depend on Maine’s tourism or natural resources to earn a living, then you understand and appreciate the importance and impact of these bills. Improving our environment and ensuring that recreational opportunities and natural resources exist for future generations is valuable – no matter our political affiliation.

No politician has done more for us and our environment than Senator Collins. So as a ski patroller, land steward, land trust member, snowmobiler, fisherman, hunter, paddler, and hiker, I say thank you Susan!

Conner Tremblay

Livermore

