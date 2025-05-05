NEW SHARON — A legislative bill that would have allowed the New Sharon Water District to dissolve and the voters in New Sharon to consider taking over the district has died in committee.
The Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee gave the bill an “ought not to pass” in a work session Thursday.
A public hearing on the bill was held on April 16. Testimony included comments from a representative of the Public Utilities Commission that spoke in favor of the bill passing.
The district provides public drinking water and fire suppression hydrants to some parts of the town.
The New Sharon Water District has faced financial challenges over the past several years. It has also had trouble filling trustee terms. However, there is nearly a full board of elected trustees and the district has hired an agency to do billing for the district and has been working to try and eliminate financial challenges.
A vote at the local level set for June 10, which was proposed by the Select Board and New Sharon Water District, is not needed now, Select Board Chairperson Katie Reis said Monday. A public hearing on the issue is also canceled for May 13, she said.
It will be up to the New Sharon Water District trustees to determine their next steps, Reis said.
The representative of the Water District was unavailable Monday to comment on the demise of the bill and what happens next.
