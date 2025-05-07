FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday accepted a three-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing deputies with the Sheriff’s Office.

The contract for deputies gives them a 9% pay increase in the first year, and 5% each in the second and third years, county Administrator Amy Bernard said Wednesday.

Commissioners took the unanimous action to accept the pact after an executive session, she said.

The contract will go into effect July 2, 2025, and expire on June 30, 2028. The increase is in the proposed budget for 2025-26, Bernard said.

