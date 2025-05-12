DIXFIELD — The Planning Board will meet Thursday to discuss the migrant worker housing project at Irving mill.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting will take place at the Ludden Library, across from the Town Office.

The Planning Board has already voted to accept the subdivision application by the Canadian-based company to build four, four-bedroom mobile homes on 13 acres to house legal male and female migrant employees at Irving, the largest producer of white pine in America.

But before consideration of a decision to approve the project, there is an issue regarding proper public notice about the public hearing held at the last Planning Board meeting April 17.

At that meeting, Greg Gagne, a member of the Planning Board, said, “We’re required to give public notice on these public hearings. (Neither) this public hearing, nor the last public hearing, appeared on the town website. It’s not on there today.”

He noted, “The ordinance is very clear, as is the state statute, of the process that should be followed. And the very reason that we are here tonight, having a second public hearing, is because that process was misunderstood and not followed by the Planning Board.”

At the Select Board meeting April 28, Town Manager Alicia Conn said she had conferred with town legal counsel since they got the complaint regarding the Planning Board public hearing notice. She said the determination was that “the posting itself doesn’t invalidate the hearing that was held. If anyone was unable to attend the hearing due to the posting and they did not understand, they should be given the chance to speak at a subsequent meeting, and the complainant given the opportunity to voice concerns to the Planning Board.”

Resident Steven A. Swan said Thursday that he filed a legal action in Oxford County Superior Court requesting an emergency preliminary injunction against Dixfield Planning Board Chairman Ken Hinkley.

“I requested it to stop Chairman Hinkley from allowing the Planning Board to vote on Irving’s subdivision application because the required public hearing that was held on April 17 was not properly, legally noticed as required by law,” he said.

This Thursday’s meeting is listed on the town of Dixfield’s website.