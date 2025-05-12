LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted to list several town-owned properties with the town’s real estate broker at the May 6 meeting and work with the owner of three others on a repurchase agreement.

Sealed bids were not submitted for 100 Main and 22 Gagnon streets, They are properties the town has owned for years, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said at the Jan. 21 meeting. This was the second time they were put out to bid, she noted.

Selectmen voted unanimously to have Meservier and Associates, which the town contracted with at the Jan. 21 meeting, list the properties.

The board also voted unanimously to list four other properties with Meservier and Associates. The properties are located at 126 Pine Ridge Loop, 12 Cedar St., two lots at 41 Main St., and 18 Millett St.

“They have all had their real honest to goodness last 90 days notice,” Castonguay said. “The redemption period has expired. You need to make a decision on whether you want to list these [with sealed bids] or the broker. They all are vacant properties. One is a business.”

Advertisement

“We have had very little luck with sealed bids,” Chair William Kenniston noted. “We have only had a couple takers on a couple different parcels so far.”

For three foreclosed properties on Gilbert St. – 22, 26 and one that does not have a number – Castonguay said, “I am asking for permission to work with the owner on a repurchase agreement. One family owns the three parcels. We did the same thing with the sewer foreclosure and that has been paid off. One of these is occupied.”

On Dec. 10, selectmen reviewed the list of 22 properties, with 20 owners who had not paid sewer fees, which they were given at their meeting Dec. 3. No decisions were made but some suggestions for how to proceed were shared.

On Dec. 17, selectmen considered how to proceed with those 22 properties. They voted to put some properties on the market, develop repayment plans for several, and tabled decisions on others.

Selectmen voted unanimously to have town officials work with the owner on the repurchase agreement.

In other business

William Kenniston was reelected as chair following the April 29 election.

Advertisement

Bruce Peary, who retained his seat on the board was elected as vice chair.

Ernest Souther was welcomed back to the board by Castonguay following his election to the board on April 29.

Former Selectman Jim Long was appointed to the Budget Committee and the Board of Appeals.

Souther’s resignation from the Board of Appeals was accepted.

Kenniston and Long volunteered to serve on the Androscoggin County Budget Committee.

“I don’t believe anybody has been on it previously,” Castonguay said.

“I would be interested in giving it a shot,” Kenniston stated. “It would help with budgeting here.”

Copy the Story Link