JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to keep the base sewer rate at $320 for up to $3,200 cubic feet of water used, and increase the per cubic foot over that to 13.5 cents from 12.5 cents.
Mark Holt, superintendent of the Jay Sewer Department, gave the Select Board five scenarios to consider before setting the rate.
A public hearing was held prior to the rate but only board members attended.
The new rate goes into effect July 1. It is estimated to bring in $590,100 to cover about 100% of the net operation and maintenance budget. It includes factoring in anticipated revenue from Livermore Falls for shared superintendent and associated expenses.
General taxation pays for debt service in Jay.
The board also authorized Holt to spend up to $2,900 from the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant joint reserve account for a John Deere, zero-turn, 48-inch lawn mower for the treatment plant and the Livermore Falls pump stations. The vote is contingent on the Livermore Falls Select Board approving the request.
Holt estimated the mower will be used 75% of the time at the treatment facility and 25% at the Livermore Falls pump stations. The account has about $226,500. All of Jay’s sewage is sent to the Livermore Falls treatment plant, which is owned by Livermore Falls.
In other business, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said the town is looking for another resident to serve on the Jay-Wilton police departments committee to look at sharing services.
Select Board Chairman Terry Bergeron and Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro, along with LaFreniere and Jay police Chief Joseph Sage, are on the committee. One Jay resident has stepped forward to serve.
The Wilton board is represented by Selectpersons David Leavitt and Keith Swett, Town Manager Maria Greeley and police Chief Ethan Kyes. It was not known Monday afternoon if Wilton received names of any residents who might like to serve on the committee.
It is a good group open to exploring options, LaFreniere said.
LaFreniere announced the town has received $1.5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement from heavy rain and flooding that washed out Macomber Hill, Hutchinson and Begin roads in 2023.
Left to be reimbursed is town management expenses, LaFreniere said.
