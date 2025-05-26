AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), through its Office for Family Independence (OFI), and Maine’s Department of Education (DOE) have announced the return of the SUN Bucks and SUN Meals Programs for Summer 2025. Together, the SUN Programs help give children the nutrition they need in summer when school meals are unavailable.

When school lets out for the summer, many school-aged children lose access to regular meals through school breakfast and lunch programs. This gap can lead to increased food insecurity and limited access to nutritious meals. Research shows that programs like SUN Bucks play a critical role in reducing child hunger and improving diet quality over the summer.

SUN Bucks provides eligible families with a one-time $120 benefit per school-aged child to supplement the summer grocery budget until classes and regular school meals resume in the fall.

SUN Meals are offered statewide in areas where more than 50% of children are eligible for free or reduced meal benefits under the National School Lunch Program or where census tract data supports the need. Additionally, SUN Meals To-Go is an available pick-up/delivery option in rural areas for children who may be unable to access congregate meal programs.

This summer, OFI expects approximately 110,000 children across Maine to receive SUN Bucks, distributing more than $12 million to help families meet their nutritional needs and support local grocery stores and farmers markets.

“SUN Bucks is part of Maine’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to nutritious food, during the school year and beyond,” said Maine DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes. “This investment helps reduce summer hunger, support family well-being, and strengthen local economies.”

“With more than 110,000 Maine children expected to receive SUN Bucks this summer, our focus is on delivering this benefit efficiently and automatically to those who need it,” said OFI Director Ian Yaffe. “We’re also making sure that families who need to apply have a simple, clear path to do so.”

“Many children in Maine rely on school to get access to the healthy, nutritious food that they need,” Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition Director Jane McLucas said. “Our commitment to fighting childhood hunger shouldn’t end with the calendar school year. SUN Bucks and SUN Meals help to ensure that more children are able to thrive, even during the summer months.”

SUN Bucks can be used anywhere SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are accepted, like grocery stores and farmers markets, to buy healthy food options like fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats, and whole grains. This program complements the SUN Meals local summer meal sites, run by the Maine Department of Education, which provide free meals to children 18 years and younger. The national SUN Meals location finder site is due to be updated with Maine locations in June.

Who Is Eligible and How to Enroll in SUN Bucks

Most families will be automatically enrolled in SUN Bucks based on their participation in other benefit programs. However, some may need to apply. Last year, 99% of families participating in SUN Bucks were automatically enrolled.

Automatic Enrollment

Families will be automatically enrolled in SUN Bucks if they have school-aged children and are already participating in one or more of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

MaineCare, with a verified household income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL)

Families experiencing homelessness or those who are part of migrant households

Eligible households will receive a notice by mail from the Office for Family Independence (OFI) starting in May through June. Families who are not automatically enrolled but believe their children may qualify can apply for SUN Bucks, either through OFI’s My Maine Connection website or by mail. Applications must be received by August 15 to be considered.

How Eligible Families Will Receive SUN Bucks

SNAP Households: SUN Bucks will be automatically loaded onto the family’s existing Pine Tree EBT card.

Former P-EBT Recipients or SUN Bucks Households (not enrolled in SNAP): Benefits will be loaded onto the same P-EBT or Pine Tree EBT card used previously. If the card has been lost, families would need to request a replacement. If you lost a card and need a replacement, you can request one using the Maine EBT Online Portal or by calling (800) 477-7428.

Newly Eligible Households (not enrolled in SNAP): A new Pine Tree EBT card will be mailed to these households with the SUN Bucks benefit preloaded.

Important Reminder:

New cards must be activated within 45 days of receiving them. Unused benefits expire 122 days after being issued, regardless of whether any of the funds have been used.