Franklin County classes include:

Knitting Class

Dates: Tuesdays, June 3 and 17 (every other Tuesday), from Noon–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Sue LeDoux

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Interested in learning a new skill? Wanting to further your knitting knowledge? This is the class for you! Sue has been knitting for over 50 years and strongly advocates for the mental health benefits knitting provides. All knitting levels welcome.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates/time: Tuesdays, June 3 & 17, from 1–3 p.m.

Days/time: Thursdays, noon to 2 p.m. (office closed June 19)

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a phone, tablet, or laptop? Michael Burd (Tuesdays), Technology Literacy, CTE, and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, and Tyler Provencher (Thursdays) from RSU 73 Adult Ed will be here to help.

Coffee and Cribbage

Days: Thursdays (no class June 19), 9–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players.

E-Bike Demo

Date: Thursday, June 5, 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

E-bikes are easy to learn, easy to use, and make riding fun and accessible again.

Wowzitude!

‘Armchair Travel’

— Kakheti Uncorked: Georgia’s Wine Country

Date: Thursday, June 5, at 11 a.m.

— Slovenia: Castles, Churches, and Crystal Waters

Date: Thursday, June 12, at 11 a.m.

— Juneteenth – Office Closed

Date: Thursday, June 19

— The Jewish Culture Festival in Kraków

Date: Thursday, June 26, at 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Destinations are subject to change. Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on live, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome.

Skip-Bo (Card Game)

Date: Thursday, June 5, from 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Come play Skip-Bo. Easy to learn, fun to play!

Being a Savvy Shopper

Date: Tuesday, June 10, from 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Alan Elze

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

When we buy something new or used or obtain services, how do we go about doing it? Ads in the paper, TV ads, internet ads, friends, or research? We will look at some ways to make you a smarter shopper. Registration is required.

Tatting with Becky

Dates: Tuesdays, June 10 and 24, from Noon–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Becky Tyler

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Come learn the art of tatting, a form of lace making that is both meditative and fun. Create beautiful doilies, jewelry, ornaments, bookmarks, and more. Materials will be provided. No experience necessary; just bring your curiosity and creativity.

New dates!

Bingocize

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays,

June 10–August 19 (no class June 19), from 2–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bingocize® combines the game of bingo, exercise, and/or health education. Groups of participants play twice per week, with each 45-60 minute session consisting of exercises (range of motion, balance, muscle strengthening, and endurance exercises) and health education questions. Registration is required before the first class; call today to secure your spot.

Basic Internet Safety

Date: Thursday, June 12, from 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: NDEC

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Staying safe online is essential in today’s world. This one-hour overview class teaches you how to keep your information and your devices safe. Registration required.

Monthly Book Swap

Date: Thursday, June 26 (resumes every third Thursday in July), from 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Connect with others over your love of books at our monthly book swap. Bring in your gently used books and take home some new reads to enjoy. No books to swap? No problem! Books provided by the Literacy Volunteers of Franklin & Somerset Counties.

Kinship Support Group

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, June 19 (every third Thursday), from 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or emailing [email protected].