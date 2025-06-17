Franklin County classes include:
Knitting Class
Dates: Tuesdays, June 3 and 17 (every other Tuesday), from Noon–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Sue LeDoux
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Interested in learning a new skill? Wanting to further your knitting knowledge? This is the class for you! Sue has been knitting for over 50 years and strongly advocates for the mental health benefits knitting provides. All knitting levels welcome.
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Dates/time: Tuesdays, June 3 & 17, from 1–3 p.m.
Days/time: Thursdays, noon to 2 p.m. (office closed June 19)
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Need assistance with a phone, tablet, or laptop? Michael Burd (Tuesdays), Technology Literacy, CTE, and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, and Tyler Provencher (Thursdays) from RSU 73 Adult Ed will be here to help.
Coffee and Cribbage
Days: Thursdays (no class June 19), 9–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players.
E-Bike Demo
Date: Thursday, June 5, 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Bicycle Coalition of Maine
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
E-bikes are easy to learn, easy to use, and make riding fun and accessible again.
Wowzitude!
‘Armchair Travel’
— Kakheti Uncorked: Georgia’s Wine Country
Date: Thursday, June 5, at 11 a.m.
— Slovenia: Castles, Churches, and Crystal Waters
Date: Thursday, June 12, at 11 a.m.
— Juneteenth – Office Closed
Date: Thursday, June 19
— The Jewish Culture Festival in Kraków
Date: Thursday, June 26, at 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Destinations are subject to change. Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on live, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome.
Skip-Bo (Card Game)
Date: Thursday, June 5, from 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Come play Skip-Bo. Easy to learn, fun to play!
Being a Savvy Shopper
Date: Tuesday, June 10, from 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Alan Elze
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
When we buy something new or used or obtain services, how do we go about doing it? Ads in the paper, TV ads, internet ads, friends, or research? We will look at some ways to make you a smarter shopper. Registration is required.
Tatting with Becky
Dates: Tuesdays, June 10 and 24, from Noon–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Becky Tyler
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Come learn the art of tatting, a form of lace making that is both meditative and fun. Create beautiful doilies, jewelry, ornaments, bookmarks, and more. Materials will be provided. No experience necessary; just bring your curiosity and creativity.
New dates!
Bingocize
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays,
June 10–August 19 (no class June 19), from 2–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bingocize® combines the game of bingo, exercise, and/or health education. Groups of participants play twice per week, with each 45-60 minute session consisting of exercises (range of motion, balance, muscle strengthening, and endurance exercises) and health education questions. Registration is required before the first class; call today to secure your spot.
Basic Internet Safety
Date: Thursday, June 12, from 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: NDEC
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Staying safe online is essential in today’s world. This one-hour overview class teaches you how to keep your information and your devices safe. Registration required.
Monthly Book Swap
Date: Thursday, June 26 (resumes every third Thursday in July), from 1–2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Connect with others over your love of books at our monthly book swap. Bring in your gently used books and take home some new reads to enjoy. No books to swap? No problem! Books provided by the Literacy Volunteers of Franklin & Somerset Counties.
Kinship Support Group
—Wilton
Date: Thursday, June 19 (every third Thursday), from 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or emailing [email protected].