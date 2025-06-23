RUMFORD — The town of Rumford has agreed with current Town Manager George O’Keefe on a three-year contract, according to Select Board Chair Chris Brennick.

The board voted 4-0 on June 5 to approve the contract, dated June 16, 2025, to June 16, 2028, Brennick said. O’Keefe also agreed to continue as the town’s economic development director for 12 months, with that contract also starting June 16.

“This should send the signal to our community that the board has a great deal of confidence in (O’Keefe) as a leader and wants to keep the town on a steady path moving forward,” Brennick said.

Following the one-year agreement for development director, the position will be reviewed by the board to consider whether to continue having O’Keefe serve in that capacity or to hire someone else to that post. O’Keefe had been the town’s development director when he first become town manager a year ago.

According to the agreement, O’Keefe will be paid $90,816 in the first year of the contract as town manager, and $17,544 for his services as economic development director.

Brennick said O’Keefe receives a 3.2% raise in year one for both roles and a 2.5% raise in years two and three for town manager.

Other terms are cash in lieu of 50% of his insurance premium, and vacation and sick time per town policy.