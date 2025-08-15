NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine offers a variety of activities that support our mission to embrace anyone affected by cancer in a hopeful and caring community here in Western Maine. Please review our schedule of free, in-person and virtual classes to see if there is something for you. Please call if you have questions, or if you would like to make an appointment to meet with one of our staff.

Weekly Open Hours

Monday – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday – by appointment only

Thursday – 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

Friday – by appointment only

UPCOMING ACTIVITIES & EVENTS

In-person Classes

Stamping Upat the Cancer Resource Center: First Monday of each month: 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Join Kathy Pulsifer and make some beautiful greeting cards to take home! All materials provided.

Craft & Chat at the Cancer Resource Center: Mondays 1 – 3 p.m.

Drop in and explore your creative side, and meet new friends at the same time. All supplies are provided. No pre-registration is required.

Chair Yoga at the Cancer Resource Center: Thursdays 1 – 2 p.m. (NOTE: No class on 8/28) Join Kat Larsen for this gentle form of yoga which utilizes both seated and standing poses using a chair for support to provide all the benefits of traditional yoga. Chair yoga can help improve core strength and balance, promote better breathing techniques, increase flexibility and help reduce stress. Please call the Cancer Resource Center to register at 890-0329.

Support Groups

Women’s Support Group and Coffee Hour: Meets the third Wednesday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Cancer Resource Center. No registration needed. For more information, call Kelsey at the Center at (207) 890-0205.

Men’s Rally Group: Meets the third Friday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Cancer Resource Center. No registration needed. For more information, call Nel Bernard at 207-312-9955 or Vance Jordan at 207-583-2975.

Sacopee Valley Cancer Support Group for Men and Women: Meets the fourth Friday of each month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Riverside United Methodist Church, 5 Porter Street, Porter. For more information, please call Marianne Wyer at: (207) 749-0392.

Counseling Services

For patients and caregivers looking for more support during their cancer journey, please ask us about our access to free counseling programs. You have the option to meet with a professional counselor in person or via telehealth. Some limitations do apply.

Soup Program

The Cancer Resource Center of western Maine has begun a Free Soup Programfor patients who are in treatment. For those who are too tired, feel too ill or otherwise cannot prepare a meal, the Resource Center has individual containers of frozen, homemade soup that are easy to thaw. Several kinds of soup are available. Please call or stop in during our open house hours on Thursdays to pick some up.

Swim Passes

For cancer patients who have completed their treatment and their caregivers, the Cancer Resource Center offers a free pass for 10 visits at the Colonial Mast Campground Pool & Hot Tub in Naples Maine. Ask for more details.

Virtual Classes on our website: www.crcofwm.org

Please pre-register at www.crcofwm.org,

“A Mindful Hour” Mindfulness -based Stress Reduction: Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Learn how the practice of Mindful-based Stress Reduction (MBSR) can assist with reducing stress through breath, movement and meditation. Kat Larsen leads this class, and also integrates other practices from her work as a certified yoga therapist and registered yoga instructor.

Recorded Classes: Recorded classes are available via our YouTube Channel via the YouTube link on our website: www.crcofwm.org

WELLNESS ACTIVITIES

Wellness Share at Center for Healing Arts, 180 Main St., Norway; 2nd Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event offering Reflexology, Massage, and more. For more information: Charlotte LaBelle – 207-890-2177.

Drum Circle at Center for Healing Arts, 180 Main St., Norway – 4th Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event, drums available for use. For more information: Dan Gravel – 207-604-0323 or Nel Bernard – 207-312-9955.