To the Editor:

As a parent, I believe all children – especially our daughters – deserve the same protection, privacy, and fairness that boys enjoy. That’s why I fully support the Maine Education Initiative’s Title IX resolution, now being adopted by school boards across our state.

This isn’t about politics – it’s about people. Our local communities speak clearly: protect girls’ sports and spaces so they remain safe, competitive, and true to their purpose. That’s little-d democracy at work – the voice of the people guiding policy.

Nothing in the law says our daughters must give up their rights. Title IX was written to guarantee they wouldn’t. By incorporating this resolution, we honor our promise and reaffirm our commitment to fairness. Our daughters have worked tirelessly and overcome significant challenges to have their protections undermined.

As neighbors and parents, let us unite to ensure their continued protection, because that’s what justice embodies.

Angela Hudson

Livermore