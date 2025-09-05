To honor the memory of June Plummer, the Rumford Public Library brought back her favorite event on Sept. 3 — the Teddy Bear Picnic.
Children’s Librarian Sarah Cotnoir put on the celebration, which was held both inside and outside the library, following a sudden thunder shower.
Inside, children sat on blankets with their teddy bear as Cotnoir read four or five books about teddy bears. They enjoyed the stories while munching on, what else, packages of Teddy Grahams.
Then they lined up and marched outside in a teddy bear parade to the monument outside that honors Plummer, who was the children’s librarian here from 1977 to 1994.
The biggest Teddy Bear in the parade was carried by 10-year-old Gabriel Poland of Livermore Falls. His mother said Gabriel’s grandmother gave him the plush bear, called “Big Bear”, two years ago. Gabriel likes to snuggle with Big Bear, often in the livingroom.
At the monument, former Children’s Librarian Ginny Todd, who worked with Plummer, told the children about her favorite things, including the teddy bear picnic, which some of the parents remember attending. It was noteworthy that a photo of a teddy bear is on Plummer’s monument.
