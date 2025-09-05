FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be offering its annual Citizens Police Academy. The academy will be held at FCSO’s new office, located at 120 County Way in Farmington.

The six-week course will begin on Tuesday, Sep. 23, ending on Tuesday, Oct. 28, every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Anyone with interest is asked to reach out to Sergeant Brandon Sholan or Detective Jake Richards.

The course will include criminal investigations, community policing, impaired driving investigations and crash investigations and more.

Applications can be obtained by picking one up at the Sheriff’s Office or via email. [email protected].”