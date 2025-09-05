Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We are a no-kill shelter, which means we never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.

New to the shelter this year is the online shop, ready to take your order. They are offering a collection called “Peace Love & Rescue,” and offer t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, stickers, mugs, and more at reasonable prices. For each holiday, they offer festive designs that would make great gifts. Each season will have new designs to choose from, and all profits go directly to FCAS. You can find our shop on our website by clicking the link in the menu at https://fcanimalshelter.org/

We are excited to provide you with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our furry friends. As an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals, we rely heavily on the support of our volunteers. Whether you’re a seasoned animal lover or simply looking for a meaningful way to give back to your community, we invite you to join us in our mission to provide a safe and loving environment for our animals.

Through your time and effort, we can work together to ensure that every animal in our care receives the attention and care they need to thrive. If you’re interested in volunteering, please feel free to look at the application and handbook on this page. https://fcanimalshelter.org/volunteer. Once you’ve filled out the application, you can drop it off or mail it to 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, Maine, 04938.

Franklin County Animal Shelter has been providing shelter, food, and medical care to homeless pets since 1974. We offer same-day adoptions, and we have kittens and adult cats available to meet during our open hours of Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. If you would like to meet one of our dogs, give us a call at 207-778-2638 and schedule your meet-and-greet today.

Ninja (m) – This mixed breed boy is a furry ball of love and energy. His silly parkour antics and sense of adventure are a great match for a human who loves the outdoors. He cannot live with cats or other small animals, but with some training and lots of outdoor play time, he is guaranteed to be a load of fun and laughter.

Fauna (f) – She is a trickster, this one. Just when you think she is enjoying the skritches, she’ll let you know she’s done with a love bite out of nowhere. She is the queen of her domain and is sure to commandeer a perch or comfy spot and spend most of her time there, doling out love as she sees fit.

Our Strut for Strays 5K event is coming up on September 6, and our online registration is available through the 31st. It can be found on Facebook and our website. www.fcanimalshelter.org

We also have an Autumn Raffle happening to raise funds for our building expansion – info for that can also be found on our site.