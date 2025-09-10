A Livermore Falls Fire Department truck is pictured in 2024 as the town considers purchasing two used trucks to replace aging equipment. (Staff photo)

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board is looking into possibly purchasing two used fire trucks to replace aging equipment in the Livermore Falls Fire Department.

Fire Chief Nathan Guptill presented options Sept. 2 for replacing the department’s primary pumper, Engine 1, which he said has served its time and will require major repairs in the near future. The truck has recurring issues, including problems with air intake and a pump that may need to be rebuilt at an estimated cost of $30,000. An engine rebuild could cost $30,000 to $50,000, he said.

Guptill explained that new fire trucks are priced at $800,000 or more, while the town’s voters previously approved $550,000 for the purchase of a truck. The department also has $200,000 in reserve funds.

Among the available used options are a 2017 Rosenbauer pumper and a 2004 Pierce Arrow 100-foot platform ladder truck. Together, the two vehicles would cost less than a single new pumper, Guptill said.

“We need a pumper truck, and a ladder truck would be a great asset to the town, but we have two pumpers that are failing right now,” he told the board.

Board members discussed financing and potential risks, noting that warranties on used vehicles are limited compared to those on new apparatus. Town officials agreed it would be better to borrow funds all at once if the town decides to buy the trucks.

The board voted unanimously to authorize up to $650,000 to be borrowed and $100,000 from reserve funds to pursue the possible purchase. At least two town representatives and a firefighter will travel to Pennsylvania to inspect the trucks before a final decision is made.