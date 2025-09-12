FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Droplet Dance Co. with FERN from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Emery Community Arts Center.

Inspired by the unfurling spirals of the fern plant, dancers Molly Gawler, Shana Bloomstein, and pianist Shepsi Eaton join together to create a magic evening of dance, circus, music, clowning, and fun.

Molly Gawler, former principal dancer with the world-renowned dance troupe Pilobolus, brings to life a colorful selection of dances that embraces the wide variety of her abilities from modern dance, ballet, to circus and mime, carrying the audience from laughter to tears. All the dances in the show are original choreography by Shana and Molly. Shana is a ballet dancer who seems larger than life on stage because of the spiritual and magical aura she creates around her.

The equally magical accompanist, Shepsi Eaton, will hold the musical threads together with stellar pieces on piano, original songs, and reggae-style guitar beats. The music-scape ranges from Bach, Arvo Part, Work Songs & traditional fiddle tunes. This unique collaboration promises to transport across cultures and genres with humorous, poignant, and fabulously unexpected offerings that will surely delight an audience of all ages.

The performance will be on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Emery Community Arts Center of UMF on Academy Street in Farmington. Tickets can be obtained online at ArtsFarmington.org or at the door. The cost is $20 for adults, more if you can, less if you cannot, and no one turned away. Free for those 18 and younger by the Arts Inspire Youth fund and for UMF students. Emery Arts Center is accessible for wheelchairs.

ArtsFarmington is affiliated with the University of Farmington.