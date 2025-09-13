FARMINGTON — Superintendent Christian Elkington highlighted teacher shortages, artificial intelligence in the classroom and community health concerns during his report to the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors Sept. 9.

Elkington said staffing for the Mt. Blue school district remains one of the district’s greatest challenges, reflecting trends seen across Maine and the nation. “The teacher shortage is a nationwide concern, and we are doing a good job of finding the best people we can while supporting those who want to become teachers as they work with us,” he said.

To meet the need, the district is supporting substitutes and new staff in several ways.

“Our administrators are giving more support to staff filling in as long-term substitutes,” Elkington said. “We are paying for more coursework for those filling these roles who want to become certified to assist them with earning their certification.”

He added that other teachers, department heads and coordinators are also stepping in to help, saying, “Other staff … are extremely supportive of the people in these roles to help make sure that our students continue to get the best we can give them.”

Elkington said the district will continue looking for new approaches to address shortages.

“I need to again mention that we are continuously looking for ways to attract and support those willing to join public education and will continue to do so as there are no dumb ideas,” he said.

On technology, Elkington noted that teachers are beginning to outpace students in the use of artificial intelligence.

“From a district and professional standpoint, we need to look at AI as a way to help teachers plan and save time,” he said. “It will make their jobs a little easier to do. It is a professional responsibility, it is a tool that can really help them, the teachers.”

He added that RSU 9 will expand training in the months ahead.

“By using AI, teaching staff will be able to find more of the balance they crave with their work responsibilities,” Elkington said. “It will also take shared responsibilities for training and (professional development) as our district will certainly help but it is not just our responsibility to help our teaching staff with AI but our teachers as well.”

Elkington also reported on a state-led cannabis listening session held in Farmington, where he voiced concerns about misinformation.

“The cannabis listening session is a topic I will bring up with parents and the community,” he said. “We are seeing students with regulation issues.”

He compared the risks to secondhand smoke.

“As we came to understand the dangers of smoking and secondhand smoke, we now need to recognize similar risks with cannabis,” Elkington said. “Some of the chemicals in cannabis smoke can damage the brain depending on the level of exposure.”

The board also approved focus areas for the 2025-26 school year, including improving attendance and reducing chronic absenteeism.

Assistant Superintendent Monique Poulin presented data from Northwest Evaluation Association showing 2% growth in math and literacy from fall to spring across grades K-11. She emphasized that the district will continue refining how it reviews and shares data with principals.

Elkington closed by reaffirming the district’s commitment to addressing challenges and supporting staff. “When opportunities to improve our work come forward, we must look for ways to act on them,” he said.