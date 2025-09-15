Well-known Farmington businessman and community supporter Jon Bubier, 62, died Sunday afternoon at MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland from injuries he sustained two months ago in an explosion. Tuesday would have been Bubier’s 63rd birthday.

Jon Bubier, 62, of Farmington, who died Sunday from injuries received in an apparent propane gas explosion in July, is pictured while on a fishing trip several days prior to the accident.

Bubier and his friend Michael Warren of Farmington were preparing to clean a propane gas stove on July 14 at 153 Moore Ave. in Farmington when the stove apparently exploded. They were both critically injured and severely burned. Warren, 68, died on July 31 from his injuries.

Bubier’s daughter, Amanda Beane, posted on her Facebook page: “Jon Bubier has peacefully passed at 3:16 p.m. Sunday, September 14th 2025 watching the Patriots game surrounded by family talking about childhood memories on Pinkham Hill. Rest in Peace my sweet dad.” Hundreds commented on the post.

The Office of State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Beane had invited anybody who wished to say goodbye to her father on Friday to stop by the hospital to say their goodbyes.

On Sept. 10 she wrote on her Facebook page: “Update day 60: Today our family met with Dad’s team of doctors, including the ICU neurologist. Since his cardiac arrest, he has not shown any improvement and in fact is declining. After carefully reviewing all of his tests, scans, and the overall picture of his condition, the doctors have shared with us that he is not expected to have a meaningful recovery.

“What this means is that Dad’s brain has suffered too great of an injury for him to return to the life he once had, or even close. He remains in a non-responsive state unable to move on his own or communicate. The medical team has been thorough and compassionate, and together we’ve looked at every piece of information. While it is heartbreaking to hear, it is time for us to begin our goodbyes,” Beane wrote.

In a message Beane sent to the Sun Journal on Monday, she said, “He had visitors from all seasons of his life from childhood, classmates, old tenants, co-workers from way back when he worked at Wayside Restaurant, Forsters, International Paper, real estate adventures and members from the various community clubs he participated in. The stories they shared at his bedside were inspiring and healing for his family.”

At the time of his death, Bubier was the president of the Farmington Lions Club and a supporter of the Lions Den Thrift Store on Broadway in Farmington. He was also a former Farmington selectman.

“The passing of Jon Bubier leaves many in the town of Farmington and surrounding communities at a loss. He was the president of Farmington Lions Club and a huge supporter of the Lions Den Thrift Shop. He will be remembered for his snarky comebacks and his iconic laugh amongst so many other things,” a post on the Lions Den Thrift Store Facebook page read.

Bubier and his wife, Lois, own Ron’s Market and Redemption Center in Farmington. It was well known that they allowed nonprofit organizations and others in need to hold bottle drives and drop the bottles off at the store.

To many in the area, Bubier was known as a friend, and someone who was very generous to the community.

“Jonny was more than a friend, he was the heart of this community,” Mike Blanchet of Farmington wrote in a direct message to the Sun Journal.

“As owner of Ron’s Market, president of the Lions Club, founder of Neighbors Helping Neighbors, and supporter of many local clubs, he gave so much to the community. I’ll always remember his laugh, his smile, and the way he made everyone feel welcome,” Blanchet wrote.

“We lost one of the best, we all would be a little better human if we take a page out of his book,” friend Jonny Wakefield of Farmington posted on Facebook. “Huge hole in the community. … I’m going to miss him.”

Bubier, his brother and two friends had gone on a fishing trip to New York on July 9, five days before the accident. He caught a big fish. The photo was posted on Facebook.

“Dad had also been on a trip with my mom after a yearlong battle with cancer they celebrated her recovery in Alaska in June,” Beane wrote to the Sun Journal. “In this season of life he most enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Gantley (Beane’s son).”

“So many people are hurting. I have gotten hundreds of messages both on my wall and in private as well as calls. People coming into the store crying. This has a big impact,” Beane wrote.

Beane said she probably didn’t realize how much of an impact her father’s generosity had on the community when she was younger. But with the outpouring of love and support that has happened since the tragedy struck, she is realizing it more.

“The day before he died a young guy from TD Bank came to visit telling us how dad mentored him and it really hit me how much he empowered and encouraged others and that his words and actions were going to live on,” she wrote.

“Jon was a Phillips kid that set his own path to be a leader in the community. His passing creates a void that will be impossible to fill,” Bubier’s friend Tom Saviello, of Wilton, wrote in an email.