Connie Venskus, 78, poses at her home this week after completing a 20-mile walk in preparation for the 26-mile Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Walk on Oct. 5. As of Sept. 12 she had raised half of the $2,500 goal she set for her virtual walk, which she’ll do within 1.5 miles of her home. (Courtesy of Connie Venskus)

RUMFORD — When she puts on her blue sneakers and takes that first step of a 26 mile walk Oct. 5, Connie Venskus will be doing so knowing she is making a difference.

At age 78, Venskus will be participating in her 15th Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Walk, and for the 6th year she will participate virtually, walking all 26 miles within 1.5 miles of her home in the Virginia section of Rumford, the same area where she has been training.

“Fortunately, my health has been stable thanks to the medication I am on for atrial fibrillation, and the doctors’ recommendation is that exercise is helpful,” she said.

The annual fundraiser takes place in Boston along the Boston Marathon route and benefits the Dana–Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

As of Sept. 12, Venskus is halfway to her fundraising goal of $2,500.

“Reaching this goal will bring the total raised in 15 years to over $30,000! I am proud to be able to support Dana Farber in their amazing and groundbreaking work in the fight against cancer,” she said.

Her total last year was close to $4,600. Venskus started her walk at 2:25 a.m. and finished in 7 hours and 29 minutes, in plenty of time to attend the breakfast at the Holy Savior Church.

Asked whether doing the walk is a mission or a passion, Venskus said, “I have to say both: It is my summertime mission and passion for sure, but I see it as something I truly believe in, knowing so many who have been helped by Dana Farber research.”

Venskus said her daughter-in-law works at Dana Farber helping to raise money for the “groundbreaking advances in fighter cancer.”

That research has suffered because of federal funding cuts, she added, saying that “my fundraising this year means more to me than ever.”

Venskus advised that people who want to help raise money for Dana Farber can go to her fundraising webpage at https://tinyurl.com/5ckv4db7/.

People can also go to the Jimmy Fund Walk website, danafarber.jimmyfund.org, put in her name and donate, Venskus said, or send her a Facebook message (Constance Venskus) to get her address and mail a donation to her.

“Anyone who wants to join me on the morning of the walk is certainly welcome,” she said. “Chatting with someone does make the time fly by! I hope to start at 2:30 a.m. this year.”

Connie Venskus celebrates after completing the 2021 Jimmy Fund Walk. “Because of the rain, I put the ‘finish line banner’ inside my back porch!” she said. (Courtesy photo)

During the 26-mile walk, Venskus said she wears a headlamp and reflective vest. She uses an app on her iPhone to track her miles.

Typically, her walk includes going to Adley’s Auto Sales and Service from Prospect Avenue and back and loops onto Front Street and Crescent Avenue. She also goes out on Prospect Avenue and around Sunnyside Terrace, then U.S. Route 2, from Sunnyside Terrace up to Royal Avenue with several loops around the River Valley Crossing parking lot.

“In the 14 years that I have done the walk, there was only one when it was rainy, and even that was only about an hour’s worth with an umbrella, not a total washout,” she said.

Venskus said she appreciates the donors who have supported her mission since 2011.

“It is heartwarming to share this fight with all of you,” she said. “When I walk, I keep in my prayers you and your loved one who have been affected by cancer. I know personally some who have benefitted from the research and care at Dana Farber. We are fortunate to live in a time when medical miracles are happening.”

In 2021, Venskus received an email from the Jimmy Fund Walk staff congratulating her for being in the top 250 fundraisers. “All your donations have not only contributed to the very important research for a cure and for the care of cancer patients,” she said at the time,” but also to the much less important effect of putting this old lady from Rumford into a somewhat ‘elite’ group of ‘athletes.'”