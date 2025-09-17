Members of Friends of Rumford Public Library are welcomed Sept. 11 to a reception thanking them for providing $10,000 toward the cost of renovating the Children’s Room. From left, seated, are Children’s Librarian and Assistant Director Sarah Cotnoir and library Director Abby Austin; standing, library volunteer Gerry Boivin, Vice President Judy Weisman, library Trustee Anne Morin, Friends Secretary Jennifer Cohen, library Treasurer/Trustee Jerrold Cohen, retired children’s librarian and Friends President Virginia Todd, library volunteer Leonard McKenna, library Trustee Barbara Hammond, former children’s librarian and retired library Director Susan Marshall and volunteers Connie McKenna, Adelaide Solomon-Jordan and Beverly Dunst. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — The recently renovated Children’s Room at Rumford Public Library has brought renewed interest and more participation by kids this summer, according to library officials.

Staff of the library hosted a reception Thursday for the Friends of Rumford Public Library, which provided the donation that funded the Children’s Room revamp.

Library Director Abby Austin said more than $10,000 from the Friends helped pay for the project, with minimal taxpayer dollars. Much of that involved the purchase of new bookshelves.

A $2,000 donation made to the library this spring, that paid for most of the painting, was made by the McLean Family in memory of Allegra “Lee” McLean, who was a longtime patron, Austin said. The Children’s Room was painted by Professional Painting Pays, owned by Linwood J. Ronan. The cost was $3,265 and included painting the circulation desk.

Austin said the Children’s Room downstairs was used by 1,500 children this summer.

“We have so many people that are enjoying the space that come in and just love being here,” she said. “They love being with (Children’s Librarian Sarah Cotnoir) and the programs she’s putting on.”

Austin said that the new workspace and shelving has helped make the children’s program successful.

“This is a wonderful gift, to rebuild this library and turn it into something beautiful that the community is going to value and love for years to come,” she said.

Cotnoir thanked everyone for their support and kindness to her.

“As a new employee here at Rumford, it just means a lot to me to have all you guys be participants in this place and show how much you care about this library and the staff,” she said. “I’m very thankful for you and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

At the reception, Austin and Cotnoir unveiled a story bench with a plaque thanking the Friends of the Rumford Public Library for its support.

“I’m excited to read many, many stories to hopefully hundreds and hundreds of children over many years,” Cotnoir said.