LIVERMORE FALLS — The 27th annual Franklin Savings Bank Apple Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livermore Falls Recreation Fields off Foundry Road, weather permitting.

The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce organizes the event, with this year’s committee chaired by Karin Ashmore of Vortex and Indoor Out Inside Garden Supplies.

Thousands of attendees are expected to enjoy food and craft vendors, live music, agricultural exhibits, children’s games, touch-a-truck, jugglers, Elmo, magic shows, and more. Bounce houses and other inflatable games for children will be free this year thanks to sponsorships from Franklin Savings Bank, ReGenerate, OTIS FCU, Comfort Inn, Castonguay Meats, Main-Land, Androscoggin Savings Bank, Trevor Doiron, T&T Landscaping, Leclerc’s Carpentry, Don’s Stove Shop, Ameriprise, Camp Center Stage and Storer Contracting.

Volunteers and vendors can sign up now on the chamber’s website, www.jay-livermore-lf.org, where instructions are provided on how to participate.