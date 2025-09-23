FARMINGTON — The Old South Church Concert Series will welcome one of Scotland’s best singer-songwriters, Jim Malcolm, for his premiere Maine performance on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Malcolm, known as the ultimate Scots troubadour, travels the world with his guitar, harmonicas and engaging wit. He performs traditional songs of Scotland alongside his own original works in a style that is modern and accessible, yet authentic. He is highly regarded as an interpreter of the songs of Robert Burns and has been described as “one of the finest singers in Scotland in any style.”

Although he now tours solo, Malcolm was the lead singer of the world-renowned, multi-award-winning band Old Blind Dogs for eight years. With the group, he performed at prestigious festivals across North America and Europe and recorded three studio albums and a live CD.

With family roots in Perthshire and Strathclyde, Malcolm began his professional career after graduating from Edinburgh University. He built his foundation in Scotland’s folk scene, playing in nearly every town and isle. His career expanded to solo tours in England, Ireland, Denmark, Germany and even Uganda. His travels with Old Blind Dogs took him across the European continent and North America, including Alaska and Hawaii.

As a solo performer, Malcolm has released 10 solo CDs and is regarded as one of the world’s top simultaneous guitar and harmonica players. He is known for performing in the folk guitar tuning dadgad, both fingerpicking and with a plectrum. His shows blend song with humorous storytelling, following the great tradition of Scottish entertainers.

Malcolm’s 2011 album Sparkling Flash featured guest appearances by former Old Blind Dogs members and marked his 50th recorded song either entirely original or reworked from traditional texts. That same year, he performed his songs “Lochanside” and “Battle of Waterloo” with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in a sold-out Glasgow concert.

Advertisement

Artists who have performed or recorded his work include Kate Rusby with The Poozies, Italian guitarist Beppe Gambetta, Uiscedwr, The McCalmans and Alyth McCormack. He was voted Songwriter of the Year at the 2004 Trad Awards and remains the most-nominated singer for the Scots Singer of the Year Award.

Malcolm has also recorded a wide range of Scottish songs, from early ballads to works by Burns, Tannahill, Soutar and his hero Jim Reid. To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Robert Burns, he released the DVD Bard Hair Day, a comedic performance filmed in front of family, friends and fans in Perth.

Off stage, Malcolm spends time with his family in Perthshire, where he enjoys fly fishing, foraging and snowboarding in the winters at Glenshee Ski Resort.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online with a small processing fee. General admission is $25, seniors (65+) and students (ages 12 and older with college ID) are $20, and children under 12 are admitted free. Tickets may also be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 until 2 p.m. the day of the concert. As space allows, tickets will be available at the door. The entrance at 235 Main St. is handicapped accessible.

For more information, visit www.jimmalcolm.com. A collection will be taken at the concert to cover the cost of professional sound and lighting if no sponsor is secured.