Jack Arsenault, center, holds the Spirit of America Award presented to him Sept. 16 by Select Board Chairman Richie Philbrick, left, and Town Manager Jack Gaudet at the Town Office. Arsenault was honored for his “heartfelt effort to always make Mexico a better place to live.” (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

MEXICO — Town officials honored veteran firefighter Jack Arsenault with the Spirit of America Award during the Select Board meeting Sept. 16.

The Spirit of America Foundation Tribute is presented in the name of Maine municipalities to local individuals, organizations and projects for commendable community service.

“Your heartfelt efforts to always make Mexico a better place to live have not gone unnoticed,” Chairman Richard Philbrick read from the award before presenting it to Arsenault. “With great appreciation, we present this gesture of gratitude.”

Arsenault was born at Rumford Hospital, graduated from Mexico High School in 1983 and has lived in the community all his life.

A member of the Mexico Fire Department for over 35 years, he also served on the Select Board and Planning Board. He is also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, an organization which encourages community involvement and local support.

Arsenault received a trophy and a certificate.