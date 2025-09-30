Wilson Lake in Wilton, pictured in 2024, will benefit from shoreline stabilization and erosion control projects designed to protect water quality. Earlier this summer, the Friends of Wilson Lake sought a $150,000 federal grant to aid conservation work. (Pam Harnden/Staff Writer)

WILTON — Shoreline stabilization, erosion control and clean water projects are set to move forward across Wilson Lake and Varnum Pond, bringing long-term benefits for residents, visitors and wildlife.

Ecologist and water resource specialist Jennifer Jespersen told the Select Board on Sept. 16 that approval has been secured for a wide-ranging plan to address pollution that comes from sources such as rain runoff and agriculture in the Wilson Lake watershed — called nonpoint source pollution.

Earlier this summer, the Friends of Wilson Lake sought a $150,000 federal grant to aid conservation work.

“I assisted the town with writing a grant to get funding to address nonpoint source erosion — primarily in the Wilson Lake watershed,” Jespersen said.

Jespersen said the federal money through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was recently awarded for just under $150,000.

A previous federal grant funded water quality improvement projects in 2017 and 2018.

Grants funded by Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act are administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to support efforts that address nonpoint source pollution. In Maine, the funds are managed by the Department of Environmental Protection, allowing towns like Wilton to tackle erosion, improve water quality, and assist landowners with conservation measures.

The work will include major repairs to the retaining wall at the Wilson Lake boat launch parking lot, along with improvements at Bass Park, North Gilbert Street, Kineowatha Park, and town roads such as White School House Road, Henderson Hill, and Lake Road. Residential property owners along Wilson Lake will also be able to apply erosion control measures with support from the program.

“Maine DOT is supporting the grant as well,” Jespersen said, noting that some state road sites identified in last year’s watershed survey will also benefit. “Friends of Wilson Lake are also a partner on the grant and they will be helping a lot with the education and outreach as part of that project.”

Select Board members voted unanimously to accept the package of improvements, part of what is formally known as a “319 grant.”

Work is expected to begin in early 2026 and continue through 2027.

WILSON LAKE ‘LONG GAME’

Robert G. Rogers, president of Friends of Wilson Lake, said the projects supported by the 319 grant will make a visible difference for residents.

“The greatest short-term benefit to water quality for Wilson Lake will be the grant’s ability to support private landowners, the town of Wilton, and the Maine DOT in addressing high priority sites identified in the 2024 watershed survey,” Rogers said. “The 2026 and 2027 time frame will see improvements at nine municipal sites, six state road sites, and potentially four residential sites.”

Rogers added that watershed work provides broad community benefits.

“Watershed management is a long game, and the benefits to the community will be continued improvement in water quality, stable shorelines and wildlife habitat, and the enhanced recreational value of a clean lake and associated property values,” he said.

He credited the success of the initiative to partnerships between town officials, state agencies, conservation groups and residents.

“Lake stewardship is a group effort,” Rogers said. “Although the work ahead is a little daunting, it’s important to recognize that all of the partners combine to ensure projects are completed and have the desired outcomes.”

Friends of Wilson Lake will also lead public outreach. Rogers said the group plans to emphasize watershed education through newsletters, community events, social media, and programs like the Courtesy Boat Inspection and Lakes and Loons initiatives.

“Community engagement is an ongoing part of FOWL’s annual activities,” he said. “It ensures local residents can see the results of decades-long efforts to support the lake.”

VARNUM POND PROTECTION

Jespersen also outlined progress on the Varnum Pond Source Water Protection Program. Varnum Pond in Temple is Wilton’s drinking water supply.

This annual award from the state Drinking Water Program provided Wilton nearly $20,000 this year, including $10,000 toward work on Pine Point Road in Temple, which runs along the pond.

Two bids were received for the project, and the board awarded the work to Taylor Construction. While the bid came in at $12,860, the Pine Point Road Association agreed to cover the difference above the state contribution.

“Unlike the grant we just approved, this one you do all the work, you pay for everything and at the very end of the grant, you get reimbursed,” Jespersen said.

Board members unanimously approved awarding the contract, ensuring road improvements critical to protecting Varnum Pond’s water supply will move forward.