Regional School Unit 9 is juggling staff vacancies, looming state wage increases, and the potential loss of millions in federal education funds, Superintendent Christian Elkington told the school board Sept. 23.

Despite progress in hiring, RSU 9 continues to advertise for several open positions across its schools. The list includes a coordinator of athletic fields at Mt. Blue High School, middle school coaches for baseball, lacrosse track, and softball, and multiple educational technician roles.

Open professional positions range from a commercial vehicle driving instructor at Franklin County Adult Education to a board-certified behavior analyst and a middle school science teacher.

Elkington said the district is “continuing to fill positions and continuing to advertise” for the rest. Recruiting for positions that require specific licenses or certifications has been especially difficult, he noted, as schools across Maine compete for the same limited pool of candidates.



The superintendent devoted part of his report to the federal budget debate in Washington, raising concerns that cuts could fall heavily on Title I and Special Education programs. RSU 9 receives about $2 million annually from these funds, which support literacy interventions, specialized instruction, and services for students with disabilities.

“Who loses if funds are cut? Maybe we all do,” Elkington warned. “It is very concerning to me that the current administration is going after Title I and Special Education funding projects and grants as these funds directly support students and families in need.”

The concern follows passage of President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on July 4, which launched a federal school choice program and made sweeping changes to nutrition assistance. The law provides tax credits for donations to scholarship organizations that cover private school costs and places new restrictions on food stamps, changes that could ripple into eligibility for free and reduced-price school meals.

Because those meal figures are a key factor in determining poverty levels for Title I schools, districts like RSU 9 could eventually see shifts in funding. National education groups, including the National Education Association, have criticized the bill, saying it diverts public money to private schools at the expense of those serving the majority of children.

Elkington pointed to Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ push to keep federal education funding flat. While “not ideal,” he said, that approach is far less damaging than the sweeping cuts first proposed.

Closer to home, RSU 9 is preparing for Maine’s new minimum wage law taking effect Jan. 1, 2026. The law requires educational technicians to be paid 125% of the state minimum wage and other school support staff 115%.

“This new increase will be an additional 57 cents per hour,” Elkington said. The state will cover the added costs this year through a one-time adjustment, but Elkington cautioned that future increases will be harder to plan for. Because budgets are set in June, districts must guess at what the following January’s minimum wage will be.

Five RSU 9 staff members — primarily educational technician I and duty monitors — will see raises under the new rules. While the increase is modest, Elkington said the uncertainty of future hikes is what poses the greater challenge to district budgeting.

Elkington said the board and community must stay focused on protecting programs and services that directly affect students. “We all do” better when funding is secure, he reminded the board, “and we all lose” when it is not.

Elkington also stressed the importance of maintaining strong communication with parents and guardians.

“Our principals and buildings along with the district office will continue to work hard to communicate with (parents), ask for assistance when appropriate and able, and will inform our families about happenings, events, and needs,” he said.

The district is reviewing its communications plan to make updates “to improve the focus of what we share and when,” he added, pointing to the need for families to have timely and clear information on school activities, schedules and policy changes.