Tony McDonald, right, a partner in JGT2 Redevelopment, and Michael Carroll, executive director of Municipal WasteHub in Hampden, meet in June with Jay selectpersons about acquiring the former Androscoggin Mill’s landfill and wastewater treatment plant. The operation will be part of a statewide waste management network. (Donna M. Perry/Staff Writer)

The former Androscoggin Mill in Jay is closer to being part of a statewide network of waste collection sites after a Bangor company obtained the necessary state approvals.

Michael Carroll, executive director of Municipal WasteHub, said Thursday the Bangor company that recently bought the landfill and wastewater treatment section of the former mill , JayCo, received state approvals last month allowing it to use that section for waste collection and wastewater treatment.

The waste collection operation will be part of a network to feed a processing hub in Hampden. The nonprofit Municipal WasteHub provides waste management services for about 115 Maine municipalities.

Carroll said he would like to work with more municipalities to help make waste management sustainable.

The goal is to provide municipalities with better transportation solutions, more accessible collection points, lower costs, and help Maine achieve its 50% recycling goal while serving the communities that have been part of its network for years, Carroll said previously.

It means local communities will have better access to waste disposal services, including recyclables, construction debris, bulky items and tires.

The tentative name for the new facility is Jay C & D Site and Wastewater Treatment Plant. The site is permitted by the state Maine Department of Environmental Protection for construction and demolition debris and wastewater treatment.

The company will bring in engineers to figure out exactly what they want to do in Jay and to determine if it will need to apply for additional permits to operate the site, Carroll said.

The hope is to begin operations in the spring of 2026, he said.

JGT2 Redevelopment purchased the Androscoggin Mill property at 300 Riley Road from Pixelle Specialty Solutions of Pennsylvania on Dec. 14, 2023, to redevelop it for other industrial uses. The property is being divided and developed into several new industrial uses. The mill’s environmental permits were previously transferred by the Maine DEP to JGT2 Redevelopment.

Carroll said in June that the Jay site will be used for grinding wood debris and other environmental services. No out-of-state waste will be accepted, he said then.

There is also an oriented strand board manufacturing facility planned for another section on the site by Godfrey Forest Products, owned by John Godfrey of Massachusetts. The permits related to his operation were already transferred.

Initially, JayCo plans to accept debris from the demolition of the Androscoggin Mill, as well as sludge generated from the wastewater treatment plant. The plant will be used for treating leachate generated at the landfill and other wastewater streams generated at the mill site, including stormwater.

A closed dry dump landfill is also included in the sale.

Along with its permit applications, JayCo submitted an estimated cost of expenses and funding schedule for maintaining compliance with the department’s licenses and for funding closure and post-closure care of the facility’s landfill.

The current estimated cost of landfill closure and post-closure care is about $19.8 million, according to the DEP order. The amount of financial assurance will be calculated annually throughout the life of the landfill and reported.

The order approving the transfer of permits was signed by DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim on Sept. 26.

The site will continue operations under Municipal WasteHub’s partner, Innovative Resource Recovery, which will handle the day-to-day management.

Municipal WasteHub was formed as the Municipal Review Committee to find trash disposal and recycling solutions for Maine cities and towns and lower the use of landfills.