MEXICO — The Select Board voted 5-0 Tuesday to take $150,000 from undesignated funds to offset taxes for 2025-26.
Town Manager Jack Gaudet said the property tax rate for 2025-26 is $29.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, up slightly from $29 last year. He said without the $150,000, the rate would have been $30.70.
Real estate and personal property tax bills went out Sept. 29. The first half is due Oct. 24, with late fees beginning 30 days after that.
In other business, the Mexico Water District and Mexico Sewer District offices will be relocating from the Town Office at 134 Main St. to the James White Treatment Plant at 199 Roxbury Road.
The offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 20 and 21, and reopen Wednesday, Oct. 22. New hours for both entities will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no more extended hours Wednesday.
Payments can still be made in person, by mail, online at mexicowaterdistrict.com or after hours at the drop box on the building to the left side of the driveway.
For more information, email the office at [email protected] or call 207-364-2061.
