Jeff Sukeforth, right, of War Memorial American Legion Post 30 of Camden, presents certificates of appreciation to Kevin Jamison, left, and Greg Lapointe, regional operations manager for Maine Aubuchon’s, for their help securing funds to replace flags that were stolen from veterans’ graves in Camden. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

RUMFORD — When 215 flags and veteran markers were stolen from graves at Mount View Cemetery in Camden earlier this year, Kevin Jamison, manager of Aubuchon Hardware in Rumford decided he needed to do something about it.

Jamison helped delivered more than 200 replacement American flags to American Legion War Memorial Post 30 in Camden.

“I found out that Camden’s cemetery had been vandalized and it boiled me to a point of anger. Aubuchon got the ball rolling quickly,” Jamison said of the business at 65 Falmouth St. in Rumford.

Jeff Sukeforth of War Memorial American Legion Post 30 of Camden posted about the theft back in July, which got back to Jamison, who knew something had to be done and who had the resources to help.

With gentle urging to Aubuchon corporate representatives, more than $2,000 was quickly raised to help replace the stolen flags and medallion holders.

Advertisement

Sukeforth recently presented certificates of appreciation to Jamison and Greg Lapointe, regional operations manager for Maine Aubuchon’s.

“As manager at Aubuchon, I have been honored to serve my community. This will be one that I remember for a long time,” Jamison said.

He added, “Our veterans and those that have served are pretty important to us and we can’t stand for them to be disrespected. Aubuchon makes sure we take care of those that gave us everything.”

Sukeforth said that the amount of support they received from the community and places like Aubuchon makes all the difference.

“Regional Aubuchon’s support our events and it is a partnership to help and remember our veterans. We have events and it is always great to get support but this donation went above and beyond.” he said.

On Aug. 28, members of Legion Post 30 of Camden replaced grave markers and flags for the veterans whose final resting places had been vandalized at Mount View Cemetery.

“Our brothers and sisters have their markers and flags once again,” Sukeforth said. “Post 30 wishes to thank everyone who contributed to the mission of replacing flags and markers and making it possible to restore our veterans valor at Mt. View cemetery.”