DIXFIELD — A Blessing of the Animals took place outside the Dixfield Congregational Church on Saturday, Oct. 11, with the ceremony presided by the church’s new pastor, Matt Andrews.
A “blessing of the animals” is a religious ceremony where pets are blessed by clergy, acknowledging their bond with humans and their role in God’s creation.
Attending were Diane Ray of Canton with her dog, Porshe; Bonnie Morris of Canton with her kitten, Squash; Dinah Morris of Canton with her dog, Roxie; Cathy Windover of Rumford with her bunny, Snowball; and Riley Windover of Rumford with her bunny, Fin.
Andrews also blessed two dogs who couldn’t be there and whose pictures were shared. One of them, Duke, recently had a leg amputated, and the other was Ruth Vader Ginsbark, a rescue dog.
Some homemade treats were shared with the animals present, and a collection of food and supplies was taken for the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
The Blessing of the Animals is a Christian tradition that honors the Feast of St. Frances of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals and the environment. The annual event recognizes the unique bond between humans and animals, which are considered precious gifts from God.
