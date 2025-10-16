At Maine Fiddle Camp, Mt. Blue alumna Mali Obomsawin, second from right, stands with fellow musicians Jake Correll, Ellie Buckland and Mt. Blue orchestra director Steve Muise. Obomsawin, who will perform with Yo-Yo Ma in Portland this month, donated her bass “Bertha” to Mt. Blue’s orchestra program for student use. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Mali Obomsawin, a 2013 Mt. Blue High School graduate and member of the Abenaki Nation at Odanak, Quebec, will share the stage with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a sold-out performance titled “We Are Water: A Northeast Celebration” at Merrill Auditorium in Portland on Oct. 20.

The concert celebrates the interconnectedness of people, place and water in the Northeast, featuring Indigenous voices and regional artists.

For many in Franklin County, Obomsawin’s inclusion is a point of deep pride, a reminder of how far talent and perseverance nurtured in local schools can reach.

Obomsawin, a standout in the Mt. Blue Orchestra and Franklin County Fiddlers programs, studied with Karen McCann and was recognized with the National School Orchestra Award from longtime director Steve Muise in 2013. She also served as first-chair bass in the All-State Orchestra and performed with the Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra before continuing her education at Berklee College of Music and Dartmouth College.

Today, her career spans performance, composition and advocacy. Obomsawin has recorded with the acclaimed folk trio Lula Wiles for Smithsonian Folkways, composed and performed the score for the Oscar-nominated documentary “Sugarcane,” and created original works featured on FX’s “Reservation Dogs.” She leads several ensembles, including Sweet Tooth, Deerlady, and the Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band.

In 2018, Obomsawin reached out to Muise while purchasing a new double bass, and decided to donate her old instrument to Mt. Blue’s orchestra program.

“She’d named the bass ‘Bertha,’ and it’s become the prized instrument in our fleet,” Muise said. “Each year, our most senior bassist gets to play Bertha. The story has become a legend, students talk about it even before high school.”

That gesture, he said, captured both her musicianship and her generosity.

“It was one of those career highlights,” Muise said. “To see a student not only succeed musically but also give back to future generations, it’s something special.”

The story of Bertha, now woven into the orchestra’s traditions, motivates students to aim higher and stay connected to the program’s legacy. Mt. Blue alum Jack Cramer later performed in the All-State Orchestra using Bertha, continuing the bass’s symbolic journey.

Muise said he teaches his students that success in music, and in life, comes from focus, determination and perseverance. “Our program doesn’t emphasize music careers,” he said. “We emphasize building self-esteem, accountability, teamwork and attention to detail, skills that prepare students for any path they take.”

He often reminds students, “Don’t be afraid to be awesome.”

“When I say that, I’m telling them it’s OK to stand out and do what you do best,” Muise said.

“For some, that means playing a solo. For others, it’s simply doing a task well or showing initiative. I want them to know that excellence isn’t something to hide, it’s something to share.”

Seeing a former student perform with Yo-Yo Ma, he said, affirms the lasting value of community music programs like Mt. Blue’s.

“I feel joy in knowing that these students have worked hard and found their way with kindness,” Muise said. “Whether it’s playing for their grandparents, performing in local concerts, or sharing the stage with major artists, every note matters. Music is for a lifetime, and I’m grateful to have played a little part.”

For Franklin County residents, Obomsawin’s success shines as both a personal triumph and a testament to the enduring strength of local arts education.

Tickets for the show, presented by Portland Ovations, are available at porttix.com. Tickets range from $90 to $500. For more information visit portlandovations.org.