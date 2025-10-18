1 min read
More than 100 River Valley residents turned out Saturday noon at the Morse Bridge on 108 Bridge St. in Rumford for the “No Kings” protest. There was one incident where a passerby threw water bottles from his truck at the protesters. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)


More than a hundred people protested the Trump Administration on Saturday noon at the Morse Bridge on 108 Bridge St. in Rumford as the government shutdown entered its 18th day. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Saturday was at least the third “No Kings” protest held at the Morse Bridge on 108 Bridge St. in Rumford. Several people said that because of the changing issues to protest, they create a new sign for each protest. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Bruce Farrin is editor for the Rumford Falls Times, serving the River Valley with the community newspaper since moving to Rumford in 1986. In his early days, before computers, he was responsible for...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.