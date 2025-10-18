Bruce Farrin is editor for the Rumford Falls Times, serving the River Valley with the community newspaper since moving to Rumford in 1986. In his early days, before computers, he was responsible for... More by Bruce Farrin
“No Kings” protest brings 100 Saturday in Rumford
River Valley residents turned out Saturday noon at the Morse Bridge on 108 Bridge St. in Rumford for the “No Kings” protest.
