1 min read

RUMFORD — The Select Board voted 5-0 Thursday to increase the town’s property tax rate for 2025-26 by more than $2 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The new rate is $18.73 per $1,000 of valuation.

Town Manager George O’Keefe said two-thirds of the increase in the town budget is going to fund Police Department wages.

“The town has actually had a good year on valuation, with a $17.6 million increase in total valuation,” he said.

O’Keefe said for a residence with $100,000 of taxable value, the increase would be $211 for the year. For a residence with $200,000 of taxable value, the increase would be $422 for the year.

In 2024, Rumford’s property tax rate was not increased, but the town’s assessed property values were raised to 100% of market value, leading to a new rate of $16.62 per $1,000 of assessed value.

This change from the previous $22.18 rate was a decrease in the tax rate, but some property owners still saw a tax increase because the increase in their property’s assessed value was larger than the decrease in the tax rate itself.

The first tax payment for 2025-26 taxes will be due on Nov. 21, with the second half due April 3.

Bruce Farrin is editor for the Rumford Falls Times, serving the River Valley with the community newspaper since moving to Rumford in 1986. In his early days, before computers, he was responsible for...

Comments are no longer available on this story