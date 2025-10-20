RUMFORD — The Select Board voted 5-0 Thursday to increase the town’s property tax rate for 2025-26 by more than $2 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The new rate is $18.73 per $1,000 of valuation.

Town Manager George O’Keefe said two-thirds of the increase in the town budget is going to fund Police Department wages.

“The town has actually had a good year on valuation, with a $17.6 million increase in total valuation,” he said.

O’Keefe said for a residence with $100,000 of taxable value, the increase would be $211 for the year. For a residence with $200,000 of taxable value, the increase would be $422 for the year.

In 2024, Rumford’s property tax rate was not increased, but the town’s assessed property values were raised to 100% of market value, leading to a new rate of $16.62 per $1,000 of assessed value.

This change from the previous $22.18 rate was a decrease in the tax rate, but some property owners still saw a tax increase because the increase in their property’s assessed value was larger than the decrease in the tax rate itself.

The first tax payment for 2025-26 taxes will be due on Nov. 21, with the second half due April 3.