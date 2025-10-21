RUMFORD — For families who have lost a baby or child, raising awareness and finding others who know what you are going through is a labor of love.

“We walk for the babies who never took a breath, for the parents who would give anything to hold them again, and for the hope that one day, no family will have to experience this heartbreak,” said Jessica Hamann, of Rumford.

Kimberly Jamison, of Mexico, from left, Jessica Hamann, of Rumford, and Katie Houghton, of Peru, stand together at the second annual Walk to Remember on Sunday at Rumford Hospital. All three women have lost a child. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Hamann was one of many grieving parents who attended Sunday’s second annual Walk to Remember at Rumford Hospital.

The members of Colby Fund of the River Valley hosted the event, which included a 1.2 mile walk to raise money and awareness for the Colby Fund. Last year’s event raised nearly $5,000 and had 180 participants.

Sunday’s walk had fewer participants, due in part to other events taking place.

“Thank you for being here today, for showing up, for walking and for remembering,” Hamann said. “Today we walk not only in memory but in love. For the babies who never cried, the those born sleeping and for the little ones whose cribs remain empty, but whose presence has changed us forever.”

According to Hamann, about one in every four pregnancies ends in loss of the child.

“That’s one in four moms, dads and families whose dreams are interrupted, whose nurseries are never filled with giggles or midnight feedings,” she said. “Each statistic represents a heartbeat that’s stopped too soon, a name whispered in grief and a family that continues to carry love where life was cut short.”

Hamann spoke about the silence and stillness that parents often reflect on in the aftermath of losing a baby.

“But what we also find, over time, is the strength within that silence,” she said. “It’s the courage to speak their names, to share their stories, to gather like we are today and turn pain into purpose. The nursery that went unused, tiny clothes that were never worn. They remind us that love doesn’t end where life does. And that’s why we walk.”

Participants in Sunday’s second annual Walk to Remember at Rumford Hospital gather behind a banner, showing their support for families who have endured the loss of a child. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

The theme for the Walk to Remember was Forever Treasured.

Leanne Langlois, of Turner, one of the co-founders of the Colby Fund, was at Sunday’s event. Her son Colby died Nov. 28, 2003, at birth at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

The theme for Sunday’s second annual Walk to Remember from Rumford Hospital was Forever Treasured. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

“Unfortunately, when we lost our son, there were no means of helping — not emotionally, not financially, anything — but luckily I had Tammy, one of the nurses on staff, and she helped me navigate through our loss,” Langlois said. “At that time, I decided we needed to start a program to help others who have lost their babies.”

Langlois said now the Colby Fund is so much more. “We have stillbirth doulas, reference libraries, monthly support groups and we are so thankful for all of the families that we can help.”

She said having the walk helps and “it’s nice to feel not alone.”