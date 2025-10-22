Ron Berube positions one of his new inflatable Halloween decorations Oct. 2 in front of his home at the corner of Pond Road and Woodside Drive in Lewiston. “We’re having an alien/space theme this year. We try to mix it up every year. We have been doing it so long that kids that once came here are now bringing their kids. It’s such a great tradition and many of our neighbors do it too,” Berube said as he reached for another giant inflatable to find a place to squeeze it in. (Russ Dillingham/Staff Photographer)

Andover

At 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, Andover Elementary students will march in a one-mile Halloween Parade from the school (85 Pine St.) to Main Street and back.

The town Halloween celebration will be on Andover Common on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. with a Halloween Parade, trunk or treat, a pumpkin decorating contest, and a Spooky Candy Store at the Andover Historical Society.

Auburn

Nightmare on the Ridge, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Wallingford’s Orchard, 1240 Perkins Ridge Road, Auburn. Unassuming apple orchard by day, this place turns into a “haunted walk through some of your darkest nightmares” when the sun goes down. The frights and fun are led by someone (or something) called The Ringmaster. Tickets are $25. wallingfordsorchard.com.

Bethel

Fifth graders will lead the Crescent Park School Halloween Walk on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Bethel. Bethel Library and Bethel Historical Society houses on Broad Street will host trick or treaters on Friday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m.

Buckfield

Head to the Buckfield Municipal Center at 34 Turner Street on Halloween for your local Trunk or Treat fun. Activities will take place in the parking lot between 4-7 p.m.

Farmington

FARMINGTON — This weekend is the last weekend for Farmington Fright Night. So prepare for a “descent into pure terror as you navigate Blackwater Hall, Mr. Marbles Maze and Granny Grimms, ” according to promotors.

“Step into a world where your darkest nightmares come to life at Farmington Fright Fest! Don’t miss out on the most terrifying event of the year.”

The “fun” goes from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St. Tickets are $25.

Fayette

The town of Fayette will celebrate Halloween with an afternoon of family fun on Oct. 25. From 2-4 p.m., Friends of Starling Hall will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Fayette Fire Station, featuring refreshments and spooky stories with Lady Elaine. The celebration continues from 3-5 p.m. at Fayette Central School, where the Underwood Memorial Library and school staff have planned ghoulish games, activities, and a haunted bus for children to explore.

Jay

Jay’s annual Boo Bash will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25, at French Falls Park, 49 French Falls Lane. The morning celebration includes games, costumes, and seasonal fun for kids and families. Local businesses and organizations typically contribute to the festivities, making it a communitywide kickoff to Halloween weekend.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Treat Memorial Library will host a Halloween Tea Party at 10:30 a.m. The event is part of the library’s regular Story Time series and offers a friendly, daytime option for young children and caregivers. Costumes are welcome but not required. For more information, contact the library at 207-897-3631 or [email protected].

Halloween night will feature multiple trunk-or-treats in Jay and Livermore Falls. The Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 983 Main Street, will host its Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Families can stop by decorated vehicles outside the library and head inside for additional treats. The event is free and open to all ages.

Kingfield

Kingfield’s 6th annual Trunk or Treat will be held in the Gateway parking lot, 171 Main St., on Friday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call or text Leanna Targett at 491-8092.

An all-ages Halloween party to benefit Collette’s Hope will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, at Webster Hall, 38 School St. Bid on themed baskets and big ticket items, such as a day outing at Cobb’s Pierce Pond Camp or a pair of Northern Outdoors whitewater rafting tickets, during the silent and ticket auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. Karaoke and dancing with Dreamin Big DJ starts at 8 p.m. A costume contest, with prizes awards across all age groups, will highlight the evening. Suggested donation is $5 at the door. All donations gathered at the event support Safe Voices of Maine and Collette’s Hope scholarship fund.

Lewiston

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library will host local author Marianne O’Connor for a presentation on the Ghosts of Mount Washington Valley. The presentation will take place in Callahan Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

O’Connor is a retired educator from Nashua, New Hampshire, who now lives in Lisbon Falls. She is the author of “Haunted Hikes of New Hampshire” and is regularly featured in Memories of Maine, New Hampshire Magazine, and other outlets. She is an avid researcher with a focus on local history and lore. Since 2009, she has presented programming in schools, libraries, and historical centers across New England.

The program is free to attend. No registration required; recommended for ages 18 and over. The library is at 200 Lisbon St., at the corner of Pine Street.

Livermore Falls

The Livermore Falls Trunk or Treat will take place at the Livermore Falls Town Gazebo on Main Street from 5-7 p.m. The family-friendly gathering invites residents to decorate their vehicles and participate in community trick-or-treating.

Mexico

Bring your child(ren) to the Mexico Public Library, 15 Recreation Drive during Halloween Week from Oct. 28-31 and each of them will receive a free book, or two books if they are in costume! For more information, call 364-3281.

Meroby Elementary School’s annual Halloween parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 31, at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to watch the parade from the outer loop (parent drop-off area) of the parking lot. Students are invited to wear school appropriate costumes, which they will to remove after the parade.

New Vineyard

The 3rd annual Trunk or Treat at Our Village Market, 1798 New Vineyard Road, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 4-7 p.m. Those interested in setting up a trunk for treating should reach out to Sherry or Lexi at 207-652-2277.

Norway

A spooky Halloween Movie Night on a 20-foot movie screen on Friday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. Norway Parks and Recreation will be setting up at its Cottage Street Recreation Park and will have concessions and popcorn. This year’s Halloween movie is Hotel Transylvania This will be a free family friendly event. See you there!

Costume Party! Get your best costume on and come out and join in for a Halloween Costume dance party at the Guy E Rowe Gym on Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. This is a free family friendly social dance, with a costume contest for the kids. Healthy Snacks and drinks provided! Come join us for this fun spooky night!

20th annual Norway Downtown Tick-or-Treat Halloween Festival. Please join us on Main Street Friday, Oct. 31, from 2-5 p.m. for many fun activities (trick-or-treating, Halloween stories, dancing to monster music, costume contests and much more!). You may even meet some “special friends” along the way! You can choose to begin your Halloween journey at the Norway Memorial Library or at any of our participating businesses or activity locations. Be on the look-out for special posters in the doors and windows as you walk down Main Street.

Norway Grange 45 is sponsoring a Halloween ticket auction Oct. 31. All ages are welcome. The doors open at 4 p.m. with a food and baked goods sale. The auction starts at 6 p.m. Come meet great people and win great things. 15 Whitman Street Norway.

Oxford

Toddler Halloween Party with Oxford Recreation on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. Community Center, 223 King St., Oxford.

Bring your little goblins to Oxford’s Public Safety Building for Halloween for games and treats. There will be firetruck and ambulance “tours” and demonstrations, and a bounce house to help the kids work off their sugar energy. The doors will be open 5:30-7 p.m., 701 Main St.

Paris

Trunk or Treat Halloween night at Oxford County Regional Communications center at 26 Western Ave. Come meet some of your dispatchers as well as people from other departments for some trunk-or-treating. Vehicles will be located in the bottom parking lot of the Oxford County Court House. Event will take place from 5-7 p.m.

Peru

A Halloween Dance will be held on Oct. 29 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Dirigo Elementary School gym, 117 Auburn Road, Peru. Wear your school appropriate costumes. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Snacks for sale in the cafeteria.

Phillips

A Day of the Dead-themed Halloween Party will be held in the barn at Town Line Family Farm, 142 Tory Hill Road, on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5-10:30 p.m. There will be activities for children, dancing to the music of Invite the Wild, Tex-Mex and a costume contest. Bring an offering to place on the alter in remembrance of a loved one. Suggested donation of $15 will help cover event costs.

Rangeley

The Rangeley Lakes Rotary Club Halloween Decorating Contest is underway. The best decorated home and business will be recognized. To participate, text 207-614-6059 or email [email protected] by Tuesday, Oct. 28. Decorations must be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 29, for judging.

Rangeley Recreation Department will host a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot near the Rangeley Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, 6 Park Road, Friday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. To reserve a spot, call 864-2294 or email [email protected].

Trick-or-treaters are also invited to follow a route along Main Street from Rangeley Building and Remodeling, 2393 Main St. to Lakeside Convenience, 2598 Main St. Homes along Pond Street, High Street and Pleasant Street and Townhouse Apartments, 14 School St., are included in the route. The Rotary will host a costume dance party, with free food, at Haley Pond Park on Pond Street at 4:30 p.m.

Rumford

49 Franklin in Rumford will have a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. Meet the Witches of 49 Franklin as they assist with the event by providing face painting, crafts, dances, trick or treating and helping out with local magician Scot Grassette, who has some new tricks up his sleeve.

The general public is invited to stop by the UMA Rumford Center at 60 Lowell St. in Rumford during the week of Oct. 27 to pick up a Halloween kids gift bag for free! One bag per child. The Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Join Rumford Public Library for a very special Story Hour on Halloween, Oct. 31, at the 10:30 a.m. Story Hour. Kids can also visit any time from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their costumes to grab a treat. Come dressed up as your favorite book character, listen to stories, do a craft and get a treat!

Rumford Elementary School is hosting a trunk or treat from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 31, 121 Lincoln Ave. They are still looking for a few trunkers and some candy donations. We had 400 kids last year. School is a half day so we can set our vehicles up earlier and be ready for 4 p.m.

Waterford

The Harrison/Waterford PTO and Waterford Library present Trunk or Treat from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Waterford Fairgrounds. There will be plenty of candy for the kids, handed out by properly attired adults (but not too scary). The fairground is located at 36 Irving Green Road in North Waterford. Refreshments will be available; expect a Halloween surprise or two.

West Paris

Fire Chief Mike and Sarah Henderson have organized a trunk or treat party at the West Paris Fire Station at 28 Kingsbury Street between 5-8 p.m. There will be more than a dozen decorated vehicles handing out goodies to the kids. Town selectmen will headline, with Shawn Boutilier DJ-ing spooky music and Eli and Julie White providing cider press demonstrations and handing out refreshments. Cooper Farms will be on hand as well.

Attendees are encouraged to check each host’s Facebook page for weather updates or last-minute changes.