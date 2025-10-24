LIVERMORE FALLS — The Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls has significantly expanded its support for local homeschooling families while gearing up for a festive all-ages event Oct. 29. Assistant Director Alana Knapp shared details of the library’s recent initiatives and the upcoming “Story Time Tea Party” during an interview.

Homeschool resources

Since receiving the grant for its Homeschool Resource Center, the library has purchased more than 180 new items, strengthening nonfiction collections and offering educational games and mini study units. Knapp said that through the hub, “from reference books to learning games to mini study units, our resource center has a little bit of everything.”

In addition, starting in April, the library purchased passes to a number of local educational destinations, including the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum, the Maine Wildlife Park and others, giving homeschool families opportunities for “educational adventures,” as Knapp described them. Some passes are seasonal and will be renewed in spring.

Participation growing

Knapp acknowledged that busy schedules sometimes limit attendance at the homeschool group’s in-library sessions but noted that use of the resources continues to increase.

“We’ve had many families utilize the resources even if they can’t attend a group session,” she said, adding that several of the units created for the homeschool group can be checked out for use at home.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, the group explored alebrijes, colorful folk-art creatures from Oaxaca, Mexico, in a bilingual project. Students not only learned Spanish animal names but also created their own alebrijes, drawing inspiration from real animals and the Mexican tradition. Knapp reported this was “our most popular program so far this year.”

Collaboration

While no new formal partnerships with schools or community groups have yet been established through the homeschool initiative, Knapp emphasized the library’s openness to collaboration.

“Now that the project has been established, there’s room for growth and exploration based on the needs and interests of our learning communities,” she said.

Tea party and Spooktacular

Looking ahead to fall events, the library’s “Story Time Tea Party” is set for Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m., with activities aimed at all ages. The theme was inspired by the children’s book “Mr. Pumpkin’s Tea Party” by Erin Barker. Attendees will listen to the story, enjoy themed treats, create their own Mr. Pumpkin art project and sip tea together. According to Knapp, the event is “cute, whimsical and features some of our favorite monsters without being scary.”

Then on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., the library will host its annual “Spooktacular” with games, spooky snacks and crafts, continuing the Halloween-themed fun into the evening.

Feedback, what’s next

Knapp said that responses from parents, homeschoolers and regular patrons have been “very encouraging” as the homeschool resources begin to gain traction.

“We’re seeing more folks attending programs and utilizing the resources, either checking them out or using them in the library,” she said.

Looking into 2026 and winter programming, the library remains active with regular offerings like Craft Circle, Tales & Tails, LEGO Explorers and Magic: The Gathering. Upcoming homeschool group meetings are slated for Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. and Nov. 18 at 1 p.m., with the November theme “DiNovember: a celebration of dinosaurs,” including fossils, field guides and paleontology fun.

The Story Time Tea Party, inspired by “Mr. Pumpkin’s Tea Party,” will take place Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. Families, homeschoolers and community members of all ages are welcome to join.

The library will also host its annual Spooktacular event on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. featuring games, snacks and crafts. For more information or to register, call 207-897-3631 or visit the library at 56 Main St.